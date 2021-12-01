Global Energy Association Opens A New Nomination Cycle

MOSCOW, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Energy Association starts accepting submissions on 1 st December for the awarding of prizes in the fields of Conventional Energy, Non-conventional Energy and New Ways of Energy Application.

The nomination cycle will take place in three stages. In the first stage, from 1 st December to 20 th March, nomination submissions will be accepted. According to the Association's rules, self-nomination is not permitted. Submissions can be made by scientists, researchers and representatives of academic organisations prepared to present expanded grounds for the nomination, as well as a list of key achievements and scientific work of the potential nominee.

Submissions will then be turned over to independent experts for an examination - they will proceed with an assessment of the candidates' achievements according to an established set of criteria, including their scientific "newness" and their practical value.

At the conclusion of the experts' work, a short list made up of the 15 best submissions (five in each category) will be established on the basis of which the International Award Committee will select the laureates at a closed session. The results of the session will be announced in July. And the presentation of the prizes will take place during the 25 th World Energy Congress, to take place in St Petersburg from 24 th to 27 th October 2022.

The Prize fund is worth of USD 520,000.

In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of countries represented by candidates. In 2019, there were candidates representing 12 countries, in 2021 that number had risen to 36.

"The last nomination cycle was a breakthrough in terms of reaching African countries: we received applications from Ghana, Gambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Nigeria and a number of other countries of the region," says Sergey Brilev, President of Global Energy Association . "Hope that this geography will expand even more this year, given that Africa is one of the leaders in terms of fossil fuels production and off-grid installed renewable capacity."

" Over the last two years, Global Energy Association has tripled the number of prize nominees. And the prizes are covering the whole scope of research and innovation. So, all this contributes highly to the level of research and development in energy worldwide," said Abdel Didier Tella, General Director of the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA) and a member of the Global Energy Board of Trustees.

