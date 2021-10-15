Global Endotracheal Tube Market (2021 To 2026) - Players Include Medtronic, Teleflex And Smiths Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endotracheal Tube Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The constantly aging population prone to several chronic diseases contributes to the increase in surgeries performed and the rise in the ICU admissions and hospitalization rates across most healthcare settings. All these factors are collectively contributing to the increased usage of ET tube globally. COVID-19 has created a huge demand for intubation worldwide and endotracheal use among COPD and asthma patients globally. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the endotracheal tube market during the forecast period:

The emergence of video laryngoscopy for endotracheal intubation

Advancement of anesthesia endotracheal tube

Novel antimicrobial BCP3 in a coating for ETs

Prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases

Rising number of surgical procedures

Advantages of endotracheal intubation

Key Highlights

The growing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions and increase in critical care admissions are driving the global endotracheal tube market.

In 2020, anesthesia and critical care are expected to have the largest incremental growth of USD 100.29 million during the forecast period.

Healthcare settings and advancements of the coated endotracheal tube are contributing to the growth of the market.

North America dominates the global endotracheal tube market with a revenue share of 42.60% in 2020.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for a share of 42.60% in the global endotracheal tube market in 2020. The market is contributed by the increase in surgical procedures due to the rise in chronic diseases and a growing number of people in the old population.

accounted for a share of 42.60% in the global endotracheal tube market in 2020. The market is contributed by the increase in surgical procedures due to the rise in chronic diseases and a growing number of people in the old population. In Europe , respiratory problems remain an important health problem across its countries. The growing demand is owed to a drastic increase in the aging populations with chronic diseases. The highly advancing healthcare system and increase in the number of vendors offering a variety of ETs further increase the growth of this region's market.

Competitor Analysis

The key vendors in the endotracheal tube market are Medtronic, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Vygon, and Bactiguard.

Although large vendors dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India , China , Italy , and Germany .

, , , and . Manufacturers are developing technologically advanced endotracheal tube that has multiple usage and minimal risks. Recently, Medtronic has launched the Shiley laser oral endotracheal tube that is most widely used for ventilation during CO2 and Potassium Titanyl Phosphate laser surgeries of the laryngeal or tracheal area.

Vendors should focus on offering endotracheal tube in various sizes and for various conditions and for wide-ranging age groups of infants, adults, and geriatrics.

Key Questions Answered:1. How big is the endotracheal tube market?2. What segments are covered in the Endotracheal Tube Market report?3. Which segment accounted for the largest endotracheal tube market share?4. What are the factors driving the endotracheal tube market?5. Who are the key players in the endotracheal tube market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Use of Video Laryngoscopy for Endotracheal Intubation8.2 Advances in Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes8.3 Novel Antimicrobial BCP3 in Endotracheal Tube Coatings 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases9.2 Rising Number of Surgical Procedures9.3 Advantages of Endotracheal Intubation 10 Market Growth Restraints10.1 Potential Risks of Endotracheal Intubation10.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals & After Surgery Complications10.3 Lack of Standardized Endotracheal Tubes 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Intubation Amid COVID-19 Outbreak11.4 Five Forces Analysis 12 Intubation12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Oral12.4 Nasal12.5 Other Intubation 13 Product Type13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Uncuffed13.4 Cuffed 14 Application14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Anesthesia & Critical Care14.4 Emergency Care14.5 Other Applications 15 Material Type15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 PVC15.4 Silicone15.5 Other Materials 16 End-User16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Market Overview16.3 Hospitals16.4 Specialty Clinics16.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers16.6 Other End-User 17 Geography17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Geographic Overview 18 North America18.1 Market Overview18.2 Market Size & Forecast18.3 Key Countries 19 Europe19.1 Market Overview19.2 Market Size & Forecast19.3 Key Countries 20 APAC20.1 Market Overview20.2 Market Size & Forecast20.3 Key Countries 21 Latin America21.1 Market Overview21.2 Market Size & Forecast21.3 Key Countries 22 Middle East & Africa22.1 Market Overview22.2 Market Size & Forecast22.3 Key Countries 23 Competitive Landscape23.1 Competition Overview23.2 Market Share Analysis 24 Key Company Profiles24.1 Medtronic24.2 Teleflex24.3 Smiths Medical24.4 Vygon24.5 Bactiguard 25 Other Prominent Vendors25.1 Angiplast25.2 Armstrong Medical25.3 Avanos Medical25.4 Bicakcilar25.5 Convatec25.6 Fuji Systems25.7 Genesis Airway Innovations25.8 Haiyan Kangyuan Medical Instrument25.9 HUM GmbH25.10 Intersurgical25.11 Medline Industries25.12 Neurovision Medical Products25.13 Royax25.14 Securmed SPA25.15 Sewoon Medical25.16 Sharklet Technologies25.17 Sterimed Group25.18 Venner Medical International25.19 Vyaire Medical25.20 Well Lead Medical 26 Report Summary26.1 Key Takeaways26.2 Strategic Recommendations 27 Quantitative Summary 28 Appendix

