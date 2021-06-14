Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market To 2027 - By Product Type, Application And End-user

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market by Product Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market was valued at $1,212.94 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,876.75 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is a procedure used to diagnose diseases of the gallbladder, biliary system, pancreas, and liver. ERCP devices use a combination of fluoroscopic imaging and luminal endoscopy for the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatobiliary system related disorders. By product type, the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is categorized into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging systems, energy devices, and others. Endotherapy devices are majorly used for the treatment of various medical conditions such as Barrett's disease., biliary disease, colitis, Crohn's disease, gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), liver disease, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and peptic ulcer disease. The endotherapy devices segment is further categorized into sphincterotome, guidewire, balloon, basket, lithotripters, stent, grasping forceps, cannula, and single use balloon dilatorThe growth of the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market is majorly driven by rise in incidences of gastrointestinal and chronic biliary disorders such as Barrett's disease, biliary disease, colitis, Crohn's disease, gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), liver disease, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and peptic ulcer disease. Further, rapid increase in frequencies of benign tumors of the liver and pancreas coupled with surge in aging population and rise in awareness related to devices used in ERCP for the treatment of disorders drive the market growth. However, high costs associated with treatment from ERCP and side-effects of the procedure such as post-ERCP pancreatitis are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, emerging countries possess high growth potential, owing to improvement of healthcare infrastructures in these countries.The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is segmented into product type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging systems, energy devices, and others. Further, the endotherapy devices segment is divided into sphincterotome, lithotripter, stents, cannulas, forceps, snares, catheters, guiding wires, balloons, baskets, and others. By application, it is divided into biliary sphincterotomy, biliary dilatation, biliary stenting, pancreatic sphincterotomy, pancreatic duct dilatation, and pancreatic duct stenting. By end user, it is segregated into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the key players operating in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market include Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Hobbs Medical, Inc., TeleMed Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporation, Ambu, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Medtronic Plc. Key Benefits

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2027.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Top player positioning, 20193.4. Porter's five forces analysis3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rise in incidences of gastrointestinal and chronic biliary disorders3.5.1.2. Increase in frequencies of benign tumors of the liver and pancreas3.5.1.3. Increase in ageing population3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High costs associated with treatment from ERCP devices3.5.2.2. Side-effects of the procedure such as post-ERCP pancreatitis3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Rise in awareness3.6. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on market CHAPTER 4: ENDOSCOPIC RETROGRADE CHOLANGIOPANCREATOGRAPHY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Endoscopes4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Endotherapy Devices4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type4.3.2.1. Sphincterotome4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.2. Lithotripter4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.3. Stents4.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.4. Cannula4.3.2.4.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.5. Forceps4.3.2.5.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.6. Snare4.3.2.6.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.7. Catheter4.3.2.7.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.8. Guiding wires4.3.2.8.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.9. Balloons4.3.2.9.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.10. Basket4.3.2.10.1. Market size and forecast4.3.2.11. Others4.3.2.11.1. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.4. Market analysis, by country4.4. Imaging Devices4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Energy Devices4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country4.6. Others4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: ENDOSCOPIC RETROGRADE CHOLANGIOPANCREATOGRAPHY MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Biliary Sphincterotomy5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.3. Biliary Dilatation5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country5.4. Biliary Stenting5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.2. Market analysis, by country5.5. Pancreatic Sphincterotomy5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.2. Market analysis, by country5.6. Pancreatic Duct Dilatation5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.2. Market analysis, by country5.7. Pancreatic Duct Stenting5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.7.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: ENDOSCOPIC RETROGRADE CHOLANGIOPANCREATOGRAPHY MARKET, BY END USER6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Hospitals & Clinics6.2.1. Market size and forecast6.2.2. Market analysis, by country6.3. Ambulatory surgery centers6.3.1. Market size and forecast6.3.2. Market analysis, by country6.4. Others6.4.1. Market size and forecast6.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: ENDOSCOPIC RETROGRADE CHOLANGIOPANCREATOGRAPHY MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. AMBU INC.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.3. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. CONMED CORPORATION.8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.5. COOK GROUP INCORPORATION8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.6. HOBBS MEDICAL, INC.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.7. FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. Business performance8.8. MEDTRONIC PLC.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.9. OLYMPUS CORPORATION8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. TELEMED SYSTEM, INC.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7m6bf4?

