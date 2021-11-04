Global Emission Control Catalysts Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Innovation And Focus On The Washcoat Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emission Control Catalysts Market by Type (Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium), Application (Mobile Sources, Stationary Sources), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emission Control Catalysts Market by Type (Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium), Application (Mobile Sources, Stationary Sources), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emission control catalysts (ECC) market is estimated at USD 42.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in the use of automotive diesel engines, and stringent emission regulations from the government. However, dependence of performance on temperature and loss of activity through poisoning and thermal deactivation can restrain the growth of the market.

Increase usage of gasoline engines leads to growing demand of palladium in catalytic converter

Palladium is one of the metals from the PGM group that dominates the catalytic converter technology. Palladium is used as an oxidation catalyst which is widely used in gasoline autocatalyst (petrol based engines) the in diesel engines. Palladium is not suitable for diesel-based autocatalyst because the fuel has high level of Sulphur content, which sticks to palladium but not platinum.

Stringent emission regulations in mobile sources to grow the demand for ECC

The mobile industry is the largest market for PGM based on ECC. The ECC market is derived further dividing the market into on road, and off road. Stringent emission regulations, and increasing pollution have increased the demand for ECC market.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, growing industrialization, strict government norms, and environmental regulations are the key factors attributed to the overall growth of the market in the region. The increasing developments in the automotive industries in emerging countries of the region are providing huge growth opportunities for the ECC market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Emission Control Catalysts Market4.2 Emission Control Catalysts Market in the APAC, 20204.3 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Metal Type4.4 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Application4.5 Emission Control Catalysts Market Share, by Region

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Stringent Emission Control Regulations to Drive the Emission Control Catalysts Market5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Diesel Oxidation Catalysts due to the Increasing Adoption of Diesel Engine Vehicles5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Advanced Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems in Heavy Diesel Engines5.2.1.4 Growing Aftermarket for Catalytic Converters Expected to Boost the Demand for ECC5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Battery-Operated Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Hybrid Vehicles Supported by Government Incentives to Impact the Market for ECCs5.2.2.2 Possibility of Undesired Secondary Emissions by Precious Metals5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Awareness Among Manufacturers in the Reduction of Vehicle Emissions by Installing Catalytic Converters5.2.3.2 Increasing Innovation and Focus on the Washcoat Technology5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Decline in Global Automotive Industry Impacted by COVID-195.2.4.2 Fluctuating Prices of Platinum Group Metals5.2.4.3 Loss of the Efficiency of Precious Metals Through Poisoning and Thermal Deactivation5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.4.2 Emission Control Catalyst Manufacturers5.4.3 Canners5.4.4 Integrators5.4.5 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)/Industrial Processing Units5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators5.6 Tariffs & Regulations5.7 Case Study Analysis5.7.1 Cost-Effective Emission Control Solution for Beijing Transit Buses5.7.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) for Powering Construction Equipment in a Subway Expansion Project5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 Developments in Sensor Technologies to Monitor Vehicle Emissions5.8.2 Nanotechnology in Emission Control5.8.3 The Development of Advanced Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems5.9 Ecosystem5.9.1 Emission Control Catalysts Market: Ecosystem5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on the Emission Control Catalysts Market5.10.1 COVID-195.10.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography5.11 Impact on Applications5.12 Patent Analysis5.13 Raw Materials Analysis5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses5.15 Trade Analysis5.16 Price Analysis

6 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Metal Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Palladium-based Emission Control Catalysts6.2.1 Rising Demand for Palladium for the Manufacture of Catalytic Converters for Gasoline Engines6.3 Platinum-based Emission Control Catalysts6.3.1 Platinum to be the Second-Largest Segment for Emission Control Catalysts due to Oxidation and Reduction Properties6.4 Rhodium-based Emission Control Catalysts6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Rhodium Owing to Its Capability of Removing NOx Emissions6.5 Other Metal-based Emission Control Catalysts

7 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Catalytic Converter Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst7.3 Selective Catalytic Reduction7.4 Lean NOx Trap7.5 Three-Way Catalytic Converter7.6 Four-Way Catalytic Converter

8 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Mobile Sources8.2.1 On-Road Mobile Sources8.2.1.1 Light-Duty Vehicles and SCR Technology to Drive Emission Control Catalysts Market8.2.2 Off-Road Mobile Sources8.2.2.1 Agriculture and Transportation Sector to Boost Emission Control Catalysts Market8.3 Stationary Sources8.3.1 Power Plant Industries to Drive Emission Control Catalysts Market in the Stationary Application

9 Emission Control Catalysts Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Market Share Analysis10.4 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 202010.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2021 (Tier 1)10.5.1 Star10.5.2 Emerging Leader10.5.3 Pervasive10.5.4 Participant10.6 Startup and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix10.6.1 Progressive Company10.6.2 Responsive Company10.6.3 Starting Block10.6.4 Dynamic Company10.7 Company Footprint10.8 Competitive Scenario10.8.1 Emission Control Catalysts Market: New Product Launches and Developments10.8.2 Emission Control Catalysts Market: Deals10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles11.1 Johnson Matthey11.2 BASF Catalysts11.3 Umicore11.4 Tenneco, Inc.11.5 Heraeus Holding11.6 Clariant11.7 CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc.11.8 Cataler Corporation11.9 Cummins, Inc.11.10 Bosal11.11 Other Market Players11.11.1 Cormetech11.11.2 DCL International Inc.11.11.3 Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd.11.11.4 Hitachi Zosen Corporation11.11.5 HJS Emission Technology GmbH & Co. KG11.11.6 Ibiden11.11.7 Interkat Catalyst GmbH11.11.8 Klarius Products Ltd11.11.9 Kunming Sino-Platinum Metals Catalyst Co. Ltd. 11.11.10 Nett Technologies, Inc. 11.11.11 NGK Insulators, Ltd. 11.11.12 Shell Global 11.11.13 Sinocat Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. 11.11.14 Solvay 11.11.15 Zelolyst International

12 Appendix

