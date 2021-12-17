Global Emergency Lighting Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring ABB, Eaton, Signify, Legrand, Beghelli, Acuity Brands, Zumtobel Group, And Hubbell
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emergency Lighting Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global emergency lighting is expected to account for 3.3% growth in 2021 after a decline of 6.7% in 2020 due to the pandemic. The market will only reach the pre-COVID-19 growth rate in 2022. Market revenue is forecasted to be valued at $6.9 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.
North America will continue to be the largest region for this market in 2027. Europe is considered a relatively more mature market for emergency lighting. Historically, it is the second-largest region in market revenue, but it is likely to take the third spot in 2025.
Asia-Pacific will emerge as the second-largest emergency lighting market as early as 2025. The region will also account for the highest CAGR. Latin American and Middle Eastern and African regions form the smallest revenue in emergency lighting.
The emergency lighting market is moving toward 100% LED for the light source and lithium-ion technology for battery systems. Adoption of adaptive evacuation systems with dynamic signage features is gaining momentum due to the increasing need for more integrated and advanced life safety systems during emergencies.
Every country and regional association, such as European Union, came up with huge stimulus packages to make the economies recover and get back on their feet. The stimulus packages were targeted toward social welfare, healthcare, public infrastructure, energy efficiency, and many more. This is expected to increase local investments and cash flow for small and medium enterprises associated with the construction sector.
Some of the Tier I and leading emergency lighting companies are yet to come up with major technology-based product updates that would directly compete with other regional and Tier II vendors' innovative products. It is imperative for them to invest in R&D to develop adaptive evacuation systems with automated testing and logging features.
Key drivers for the market growth include regulatory compliance, new construction and renovation of buildings, and energy efficiency, and other technology advancements. Key restraints include the threat of low-cost emergency signage boards and non-compliance to emergency lighting regulations and building codes.
Leading participants in the market are ABB, Eaton, Signify, Legrand, Beghelli, Acuity Brands, Zumtobel Group, and Hubbell.
Key competitive factors include compliance with regulations and standards, energy efficiency, adaptive lighting, price, brand, product performance. In addition, key growth opportunities in the global emergency lighting market are life safety systems integration in buildings, and fire and building code reforms in developing countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Emergency Lighting
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis - Emergency Lighting
- Market Segmentation - Emergency Lighting
- Key Competitors - Emergency Lighting
- Key Growth Metrics - Emergency Lighting
- Distribution Channels - Emergency Lighting
- Growth Drivers - Emergency Lighting
- Growth Restraints - Emergency Lighting
- Forecast Assumptions - Emergency Lighting
- Revenue Forecast - Emergency Lighting
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Emergency Lighting
- Revenue Forecast by End User - Emergency Lighting
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Emergency Lighting
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Emergency Lighting
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Emergency Lighting
- Pricing Trends - Emergency Lighting
- Regulations and Standards in Select Countries
- Competitive Environment - Emergency Lighting
- Revenue Share - Emergency Lighting
- Revenue Share Analysis - Emergency Lighting
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Emergency Lighting: North America
- Key Growth Metrics - Emergency Lighting: North America
- Revenue Forecast - Emergency Lighting: North America
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Emergency Lighting: North America
- Revenue Forecast by End User - Emergency Lighting: North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Emergency Lighting: North America
- Revenue Share - Emergency Lighting: North America
- Revenue Share Analysis - Emergency Lighting: North America
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Emergency Lighting: Europe
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Emergency Lighting: Asia-Pacific
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Emergency Lighting: Middle East and Africa
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Emergency Lighting: Latin America
8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Emergency Lighting
- Growth Opportunity 1: Life Safety Systems Integration in Buildings to Augment Growth of Adaptive Evacuation System
- Growth Opportunity 2: Fire and Building Code Reforms in Developing Countries for Long-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 3: Continuous Advancement in DALI and IoT for Adoption in Emergency Lighting
9. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Acuity Brands
- Beghelli
- Eaton
- Hubbell
- Legrand
- Signify
- Zumtobel Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulpcqn
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-emergency-lighting-market-report-2021-2027-featuring-abb-eaton-signify-legrand-beghelli-acuity-brands-zumtobel-group-and-hubbell-301447380.html
SOURCE Research and Markets