Global Embedded Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Embedded Systems estimated at US$92.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communications, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$27.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171466/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR The Embedded Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Energy Segment to Record 4% CAGR In the global Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 156-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Embedded Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Embedded Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Embedded Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Embedded Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Communications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Communications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Communications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Embedded Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Embedded Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Embedded Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: Embedded Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Embedded Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Embedded Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 30: Canadian Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Embedded Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Japanese Embedded Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 33: Embedded Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 34: Chinese Demand for Embedded Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Embedded Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 36: Chinese Embedded Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Embedded Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: European Embedded Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 38: Embedded Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Embedded Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: European Embedded Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 41: Embedded Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 43: Embedded Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 44: French Embedded Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: French Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 46: Embedded Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: German Embedded Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Embedded Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 49: Italian Demand for Embedded Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Embedded Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Italian Embedded Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Embedded Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: United Kingdom Embedded Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 54: Embedded Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Embedded Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 56: Embedded Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Embedded Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 61: Rest of World Embedded Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Embedded Systems Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 63: Rest of World Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IV. 