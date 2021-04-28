DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Email Security Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Email Security Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global email security market.

Email remains the number one threat vector. It is the primary mode of corporate communication and the de facto standard for B2B and B2C communications. During the COVID-19 pandemic, email continues to be the chief channel for business communication, and this trend is driven by the surging trend of working from home.

Over the past few years, the complexity and the volume of threats have increased significantly. Email-based threats have become big business; specific verticals and individuals within organizations are targeted. Threat vectors continue to evolve, and the need for secure email has never been stronger. Attackers are more focused on people and less on systems. Business email compromise (BEC) fraud continues to affect organizations, both large and small. Consequently, traditional security solutions that are designed to protect systems and infrastructure are now inadequate.

Sophisticated and highly targeted email-borne attacks are on the rise, and many of these attacks use social engineering techniques. For businesses of all sizes, this is a serious problem as the legitimate communication channel they rely on extensively, email, is also the channel of choice to deliver malware and malwareless attacks. Advanced attacks combine email and cloud accounts. Cybercriminals are also leveraging pandemic-driven fears and uncertainties to launch their attacks.

The most significant trend in the market is the acceleration of the migration to the cloud. Customers are adopting cloud-based mailbox services and moving their email security to the cloud from on-premise appliances. The substantial adoption of Microsoft Office 365 has caused the biggest loss of email security posture for organizations.

As a result, organizations are looking for integrated solutions to increase operational efficiencies while gaining stronger and more comprehensive security. In such a competitive environment, email security vendors must be able to differentiate themselves.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective

Introduction to the Research Service

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Email Security

Impact of the Cloud

Impact of Social Media

Email Security Functions and Features

Why is Email Security Important?

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Distribution Channels

3. External Challenges - Drivers and Restraints: Total Email Security Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Trends and Predictions for the Email Security Market

Macro Trend Impact on Email Security

Macro Trend Discussion - Migration to the Cloud

Macro Trend Discussion - Integrated Solutions that Lead to Vendor Consolidation

5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Email Security Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total Email Security Market - Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast Comparison with a Previous Study - Revenue

Revenue Forecast Comparison with a Previous Study - Growth Rate

Revenue Forecast Comparison with a Previous Study

Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Total Email Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Business Segment

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Email Security Market

Competitive Analysis, Total Email Security Market - Market Share

Total Email Security Market - Market Share (2019 versus 2020)

Competitive Analysis - Market Share (2019 versus 2020)

Total Email Security Market - Market Share Gains, 2020

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Gains, 2020

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Regional Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants, 2020

Regional Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants

Business Segment Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants, 2020

Business Segment Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants

Vertical Market Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants, 2020

Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion - Major Market Participants

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Cloud Migration

Growth Opportunity 2 - Social Engineering Threats

Growth Opportunity 3 - Cyber Attackers Aggressively Target the Financial, Government, and Healthcare Segments

Growth Opportunity 4 - Integrated Cloud Security

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in the Email Security Market

8. Strategic Insights for CISOs

CISOs' Concerns

Strategic Insights for CISOs

9. Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments Breakdown

Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Market Engineering Measurements

Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Revenue Forecast

Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Market Share

Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments - Competitive Environment

10. Midsize Segment Breakdown

11. Large Business Segment Breakdown

12. Enterprise Segment Breakdown

13. Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown

14. North America Breakdown

North America Market - Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast North America Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion

- Revenue Forecast Discussion North America - Market Share

- Market Share North America - Market Shares, 2019 versus 2020

15. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown

16. APAC Breakdown

17. LATAM Breakdown

18. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends' Impact on Email Security

Mega Trend Discussion - Industry Consolidation

Mega Trend Discussion - New and Improved Features and Functionality

Mega Trend Discussion - Cyberattacks that Aggressively Target the Financial, Government, and Healthcare Segments

Mega Trend Discussion - Email Security Integration into Broader Cloud Security Portfolios

19. The Last Word

The Last Word - Predictions

The Last Word - Recommendations

20. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3q6phn

