Global Elevator & Escalator Market 2021-2025 - Smart Cities / Tourism Activities / Novel Technologies / Energy Efficient Elevators / Verticalization Of Cities

The "Global Elevator & Escalator Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator & Escalator Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global elevator & escalator (E&E) market is forecasted to record a value of US$154.91 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.15% during the period spanning 2021-2025.

The factors such as rising urbanization, upswing in digitalization, increasing geriatric population, growing construction activities and ageing E&E installed base would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high price of installation and setup, dearth of skilled workforce and stringent safety norms. A few notable trends may include accelerating development of smart cities, upsurge in tourism activities, surging penetration of novel technologies, escalating demand for energy efficient elevators and verticalization of cities.

The global E&E market is categorized on the basis of service and technology. According to the type of service, the market can be split into maintenance, new installation/equipment and modernization. Whereas, the global E&E market can be bifurcated into machine room-less, hydraulic and traction, in terms of technology.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific which is expected to dominate the market in future accruing to expansion in the construction of buildings across the residential and non-residential sectors, increasing shift towards eco-efficiency, flexible design, and safety, rising public expenditure on infrastructural development in developing countries such as Indonesia, India, China, and Philippines, surging disposable income and growing urbanization.

Further, disruption in the supply chain of raw materials and halted construction activities, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in the downfall in demand for elevators and escalators, which eventually had a negative impact on its market growth globally.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Elevators & Escalators1.2 Life Cycle of Elevators & Escalators1.3 Supply Chain1.4 Value Chain 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Reduction in Global Real Estate Investment2.2 Decline in Industrial Production2.3 Drop in Construction Activities2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain2.5 Fluctuating Rate of Trade Volume 3. Global Elevator & Escalator Market3.1 Global E&E Market by Value 3.2 Global E&E Market Forecast by Value 3.3 Global E&E Market by Service3.4 Global E&E Maintenance Market 3.4.1 Global E&E Maintenance Market Forecast by Value 3.4.2 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume 3.4.3 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume Forecast 3.4.4 Global E&E Maintenance Market Volume by Region3.5 Global E&E New Equipment Market 3.5.1 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Value3.5.2 Global E&E New Equipment Market Value by Region3.5.3 Global E&E New Equipment Market by Volume3.5.4 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Volume3.5.5 Global E&E New Equipment Market Demand by Application3.6 Global E&E Modernization Market 3.6.1 Global E&E Modernization Market Forecast by Value3.6.2 Global E&E Modernization Market Value by Region3.7 Global E&E Market by Technology3.7.1 Global E&E Machine Room-less Technology Market Forecast by Value3.7.2 Global E&E Hydraulic Technology Market Forecast by Value 3.7.3 Global E&E Traction Technology Market Forecast by Value3.8 Global E&E Market Value by Region 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia-Pacific4.2 EMEA4.3 Americas 5. Smart Elevator Market5.1 Global Smart Elevator Market by Value5.2 Global Smart Elevator Market Forecast by Value5.3 Global Smart Elevator Market by End Users5.4 Global Smart Elevator Market by Service5.5 Asia-Pacific 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Expanding Urbanization6.1.2 Upswing in Digitalization 6.1.3 Increasing Geriatric Population 6.1.4 Growing Construction Activities6.1.5 Ageing E&E Installed Base 6.2 Key Trends and Developments6.2.1 Accelerating Development of Smart Cities6.2.2 Upsurge in Tourism Activities6.2.3 Surging Penetration of Novel Technologies6.2.4 Escalating Demand for Energy Efficient Elevators6.2.5 Verticalization of Cities6.3 Challenges6.3.1 High Price of Installation & Set Up6.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Workforce6.3.3 Stringent Safety Norms 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Market7.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players7.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players7.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players 7.1.4 Global E&E Market Share by Company7.1.5 Global E&E New Equipment Market Share by Company7.1.6 Global E&E Maintenance Market Share by Company7.2 Asia-Pacific7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E&E Market Share by Company7.2.2 China E&E Market Share by Company7.2.3 India E&E New Equipment Market Share by Company7.3 EMEA7.3.1 EMEA E&E Market Share by Company7.3.2 Spain E&E Maintenance Market Share by Company7.4 Americas7.4.1 Americas E&E Market Share by Company 8. Company Profiles8.1 Otis Worldwide Corporation 8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategies8.2 Kone Oyj8.3 ThyssenKrupp AG8.4 The Schindler Group8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation8.6 Hitachi, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x50yo

