Global Electroplating Market Report 2021: Electroless Plating Poised To Cannibalize Opportunities In Electroplating

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electroplating - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electroplating Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electroplating estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Electricals & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGRThe Electroplating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR. Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 1.5% CAGRIn the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electroplating - A Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Varied Factors Affect Electroplating Industry

Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Spearhead Demand Growth

Electricals & Electronics and Automotive Industries Dominate the Market

Electroplating - A Highly Fragmented Sector

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AJT Engineering Ltd (UK)

Allied Finishing Inc. ( USA )

) Atotech Deutschland GmbH ( Germany )

) Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd. (UK)

Commercial Plating Company Inc. ( USA )

) Estanadora S.A. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Kuntz Electroplating Inc ( Canada )

) Metal Surfaces Inc. ( USA )

) NiCoForm Inc. ( USA )

) Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC ( USA )

) Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc. ( USA )

) Roy Metal Finishing Company ( USA )

) SIFCO Applied Surface Concepts Group ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electroplating Technology Striving to Remain Relevant

Hexavalent Decorative Chrome - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Increase in Sustainable Solutions

Growth in the Electronics & Electrical Appliances Market

Rising Popularity of Electroless Nickel Plating

Changes in the Automotive Sector

Successful Electroplating of 3D Printed Plastics

EC-MCBJ Solution for Facile Fabrication of Copper Quantum Point Contacts

Electroplating Innovation for Braided Catheter Enhancements

Steady Global Economy Signals Growth for Electroplating Services

Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether

Surging Electronic and Electrical Appliances Production - A Major Growth Driver

Steady Automotive Industry to Boost Demand

Surging Aircraft Production - A Key Growth Driver

Zinc Prices to Influence Electroplating Industry

A Rudimentary Overview of the Larger Metal Finishing Market

Growing Trend of Process Automation for Cost Cuttings

Electroless Plating Poised to Cannibalize Opportunities in Electroplating

Transition to Newer Substrates by End-users Likely to Wield a Devastating Impact in the Long Term

Better Organic Finishes: A Threat to Electroplating

Adverse Environmental Implications - A Major Concern

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 124

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37v9lu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electroplating-market-report-2021-electroless-plating-poised-to-cannibalize-opportunities-in-electroplating-301269746.html

SOURCE Research and Markets