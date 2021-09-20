Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Report 2021: Total Electronics Assembly Value (OEM EMS ODM) To Grow To $1.6 Trillion In 2025, Fueled By Demand For EMS Services
The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in production of electronics products and now accounts for 43 percent of all assembly. While the rate of growth for outsourcing grew exceptionally in 2020 from the previous year, despite the threat of the COVID crisis that threatened to disrupt the supply chain and labor force. The EMS industry increased approximately 7.1 percent in 2020 as a result of the growing of sales for notebooks, Internet and cloud servers, and smart phones.
The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market giving a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. A forecast is checked against 46 individual product segments which make up the majority of electronics assembly (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation and aerospace and defense industries).
Some segments such as transportation and retail will experience negative effects over the forecast period due to COVID-19. The report estimates that total electronics assembly value (OEM+EMS+ODM) was $1.4 trillion in 2020 and will grow to approximately $1.6 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4 percent, mostly fueled by the demand for EMS services. The contract manufacturing industry by itself will grow from $595 billion in 2020 to $838 billion in 2025 - approximately at a 7.1 percent CAGR.
To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways. First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by individual product. Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region, Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across 46 product segments and 900+ manufacturing sites.
The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.
The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (104 companies-87 EMS and 17 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
- Worldwide Market Forecast
- Regional Market Share
- Application Market Share
- EMS Market Share
- EMS Performance
Chapter 3: Worldwide Electronics Industry
- Forecast, 2020 - 2025
- Overview
- World Economic Outlook
- Summary Forecast
- Industry Forecasts
- Communications (9 product segments)
- Computers (10 product segments)
- Consumer (9 product segments)
- Industrial (4 product segments)
- Medical (3 product segments)
- Automotive (4 product segments)
- Aviation, Defense, Other Transportation (7 product segments)
Chapter 4: EMS Industry Structure, 2020
- The Worldwide OEM Market for Electronic Products
- Manufacturing Sources for Electronics Products
- OEM Market by Seven Market Segments
- EMS Market by Manufacturing Source (OEM, EMS)
- EMS Statistics by Company Size (large/med/small)
- Regional Production Market Share (51 Countries)
- Americas (6 countries)
- EMEA (30 countries)
- APAC (15 countries)
- Industry Production by Market Share (46 products)
- Communications (9 product segments)
- Computer (10 product segments)
- Consumer (9 product segments)
- Industrial (4 product segments)
- Medical (3 product segments)
- Automotive (4 product segments)
- Commercial Aviation (2 product segments)
- Military/Defense, Other Transportation (5 product segments)
- Worldwide EMS Supplier Market Share
Chapter 5: Industry Forecast, 2020-2025
- Worldwide OEM Market for all Electronic Products
- Manufacturing Source for Electronics Assembly
- OEM Market by Product and Market Segment
- EMS Market by Production Source (OEM, EMS)
- Regional Production Share by Country/Segment
- Product Application Forecast (EMS, ODM)
- Total WW Available Market by Product/Country
Chapter 6: Financial Benchmarks
- Financial Performance Benchmarks
- 5-Year Sales Growth Rankings
- Net Income Averages by Market Segment
- Gross Margins by Market Segment
- Return on Assets (Average plus Leaders)
- Return on Equity (Averages plus Leaders)
- Revenue per Employee (Average plus Leaders)
- Revenue per Square Foot of Manufacturing Space
- Other Performance Metrics - Earnings per Share
- Growth (Average plus Leaders)
- Average Base Wage Rate by 51 Countries
- Summary Performance Rankings by Leading Supplier
Chapter 7: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Past Activity, 2015 - 2020 - Largest and Best Deals by Year
- Acquisition Classes and Valuations - Methods
- Best OEM Divestment Opportunities by Region
- M/A activity by OEM, EMS, ODM, OSAT and IDM
Chapter 8: Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
- 3CEMS
- Accton
- ALL CIRCUITS
- AmTRAN
- Asteelflash
- ATA IMS Berhad
- Benchmark
- BMK
- BYD Electronics
- Celestica
- Cicor
- Compal Electronics
- Computime
- Connect
- Creation
- DBG Holdings
- Delta Electronics
- Di-Nikko
- Ducommun
- Elemaster
- ECS
- Enics
- eolane
- ESCATEC
- Fabrinet
- Fideltronik
- Firstronic
- Flex
- Foxconn-Hon Hai
- Gemtek Technology
- Gigabyte
- Global Brands Mfg.
- GPV Group
- Hana Micro
- HANZA Group
- IEC Electronics
- IMI
- Inventec
- Jabil
- Kaga Electronics
- Katek
- Katolec
- Keytronic
- Kimball
- Kitron
- LACROIX
- Leesys
- Lite-On
- Luxshare
- Mack Technologies
- Melecs
- Micro-Star
- MiTAC
- NEO Technology
- New Kinpo Group
- Neways
- Nippon Mfg.
- Norautron
- Nortech Systems
- NOTE
- Orbit One
- OSE
- Pan-International
- PC Partner
- PCI, Ltd.
- Pegatron
- Plexus
- Prettl Electronics
- Providence
- Qisda
- Quanta Computer
- Sanmina
- Scanfil
- Season Group
- Selcom
- SERCOMM
- Shenzhen Kaifa
- Shenzhen Zowee
- SigmaTron
- SIIX
- SKP Resources
- SMT Technologies
- SMTC
- Sumitronics
- Suzhou Etron
- SVI
- Topscom
- TPV
- TQ-Systems
- TT Electronics
- UMC
- USI
- Valuetronics
- Venture
- Vexos
- VIDEOTON
- VIRTEX
- V.S. Industry
- Vtech EMS
- Wistron
- WKK
- Wong's
- Zollner
