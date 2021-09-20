Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Report 2021: Total Electronics Assembly Value (OEM EMS ODM) To Grow To $1.6 Trillion In 2025, Fueled By Demand For EMS Services

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in production of electronics products and now accounts for 43 percent of all assembly. While the rate of growth for outsourcing grew exceptionally in 2020 from the previous year, despite the threat of the COVID crisis that threatened to disrupt the supply chain and labor force. The EMS industry increased approximately 7.1 percent in 2020 as a result of the growing of sales for notebooks, Internet and cloud servers, and smart phones.

The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market giving a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. A forecast is checked against 46 individual product segments which make up the majority of electronics assembly (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation and aerospace and defense industries).

Some segments such as transportation and retail will experience negative effects over the forecast period due to COVID-19. The report estimates that total electronics assembly value (OEM+EMS+ODM) was $1.4 trillion in 2020 and will grow to approximately $1.6 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4 percent, mostly fueled by the demand for EMS services. The contract manufacturing industry by itself will grow from $595 billion in 2020 to $838 billion in 2025 - approximately at a 7.1 percent CAGR.

To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways. First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by individual product. Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region, Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across 46 product segments and 900+ manufacturing sites.

The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.

The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (104 companies-87 EMS and 17 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Worldwide Market Forecast

Regional Market Share

Application Market Share

EMS Market Share

EMS Performance

Chapter 3: Worldwide Electronics Industry

Forecast, 2020 - 2025

Overview

World Economic Outlook

Summary Forecast

Industry Forecasts

Communications (9 product segments)

Computers (10 product segments)

Consumer (9 product segments)

Industrial (4 product segments)

Medical (3 product segments)

Automotive (4 product segments)

Aviation, Defense, Other Transportation (7 product segments)

Chapter 4: EMS Industry Structure, 2020

The Worldwide OEM Market for Electronic Products

Manufacturing Sources for Electronics Products

OEM Market by Seven Market Segments

EMS Market by Manufacturing Source (OEM, EMS)

EMS Statistics by Company Size (large/med/small)

Regional Production Market Share (51 Countries)

Americas (6 countries)

EMEA (30 countries)

APAC (15 countries)

Industry Production by Market Share (46 products)

Communications (9 product segments)

Computer (10 product segments)

Consumer (9 product segments)

Industrial (4 product segments)

Medical (3 product segments)

Automotive (4 product segments)

Commercial Aviation (2 product segments)

Military/Defense, Other Transportation (5 product segments)

Worldwide EMS Supplier Market Share

Chapter 5: Industry Forecast, 2020-2025

Worldwide OEM Market for all Electronic Products

Manufacturing Source for Electronics Assembly

OEM Market by Product and Market Segment

EMS Market by Production Source (OEM, EMS)

Regional Production Share by Country/Segment

Product Application Forecast (EMS, ODM)

Total WW Available Market by Product/Country

Chapter 6: Financial Benchmarks

Financial Performance Benchmarks

5-Year Sales Growth Rankings

Net Income Averages by Market Segment

Gross Margins by Market Segment

Return on Assets (Average plus Leaders)

Return on Equity (Averages plus Leaders)

Revenue per Employee (Average plus Leaders)

Revenue per Square Foot of Manufacturing Space

Other Performance Metrics - Earnings per Share

Growth (Average plus Leaders)

Average Base Wage Rate by 51 Countries

Summary Performance Rankings by Leading Supplier

Chapter 7: Mergers and Acquisitions

Past Activity, 2015 - 2020 - Largest and Best Deals by Year

Acquisition Classes and Valuations - Methods

Best OEM Divestment Opportunities by Region

M/A activity by OEM, EMS, ODM, OSAT and IDM

Chapter 8: Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

3CEMS

Accton

ALL CIRCUITS

AmTRAN

Asteelflash

ATA IMS Berhad

Benchmark

BMK

BYD Electronics

Celestica

Cicor

Compal Electronics

Computime

Connect

Creation

DBG Holdings

Delta Electronics

Di-Nikko

Ducommun

Elemaster

ECS

Enics

eolane

ESCATEC

Fabrinet

Fideltronik

Firstronic

Flex

Foxconn-Hon Hai

Gemtek Technology

Gigabyte

Global Brands Mfg.

GPV Group

Hana Micro

HANZA Group

IEC Electronics

IMI

Inventec

Jabil

Kaga Electronics

Katek

Katolec

Keytronic

Kimball

Kitron

LACROIX

Leesys

Lite-On

Luxshare

Mack Technologies

Melecs

Micro-Star

MiTAC

NEO Technology

New Kinpo Group

Neways

Nippon Mfg.

Norautron

Nortech Systems

NOTE

Orbit One

OSE

Pan-International

PC Partner

PCI, Ltd.

Pegatron

Plexus

Prettl Electronics

Providence

Qisda

Quanta Computer

Sanmina

Scanfil

Season Group

Selcom

SERCOMM

Shenzhen Kaifa

Shenzhen Zowee

SigmaTron

SIIX

SKP Resources

SMT Technologies

SMTC

Sumitronics

Suzhou Etron

SVI

Topscom

TPV

TQ-Systems

TT Electronics

UMC

USI

Valuetronics

Venture

Vexos

VIDEOTON

VIRTEX

V.S. Industry

Vtech EMS

Wistron

WKK

Wong's

Zollner

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5icrf5

