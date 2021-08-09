Global Electronic Warfare Market (2021 To 2028) - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Warfare Market by Capability, Equipment, Product, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electronic warfare is a technology implemented by defense forces for directing energy to control or attack an enemy or impede enemy use of electromagnetic (EM) spectrum. Electronic warfare can be applied by manned and unmanned systems to target enemy military and civilian assets including humans, communications, and radars. Electronic warfare offers a flexible range of installation support and can be installed in air, on sea, land, and/or space-based platforms.Growth in need for surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities and rise in adoption of electronic warfare systems, owing to increase in territorial and intercountry conflicts are expected to drive the global electronic warfare market growth during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost and vulnerability of electronic warfare systems to cyber-attacks are anticipated to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, implementation of electronic protection systems in civil aviation and rise in defense expenditure globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.The electronic warfare market is segmented on the basis of capability, equipment, product, platform, and region. By capability, it is divided into electronic protection, electronic support, and electronic attack. Depending on equipment, it is fragmented into jammer, countermeasure system, decoy, directed energy weapon, and others. On the basis of product, it is classified into EW equipment and EW operational support. On the basis of platform, it is divided into land, naval, airborne, and space. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Key player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Growing need for surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities3.5.1.2. Rise in adoption of electronic warfare systems owing to increase in territorial and intercountry conflicts3.5.1.3. Rising demand for missile defense detection system3.5.1.4. Advancements in warfare technologies3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High deployment cost3.5.2.2. Vulnerability of electronic warfare systems to cyber-attacks3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Implementation of electronic protection systems in civil aviation3.5.3.2. Rise in defense expenditure globally3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.4. Impact on the electronic warfare industry CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY CAPABILITY4.1. Overview4.2. Electronic Protection4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Electronic Support4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Electronic Attack4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT5.1. Overview5.2. Jammer5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Countermeasure System5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Decoy5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. Directed Energy Weapon5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT6.1. Overview6.2. EW Equipment6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. EW Operational Support6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY PLATFORM7.1. Overview7.2. Land7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Naval7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.4. Airborne7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis, by country7.5. Space7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: ELECTRONIC WARFARE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Company snapshot9.1.3. Operating business segments9.1.4. Product portfolio9.1.5. Business performance9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. Elbit Systems Ltd.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Company snapshot9.2.3. Operating business segments9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Business performance9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Company snapshot9.3.3. Operating business segments9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. Business performance1.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD. (IAI)9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Operating business segments9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. Business performance9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Company snapshot9.5.3. Operating business segments9.5.4. Product portfolio9.5.5. Business performance9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. Leonardo SpA9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Company snapshot9.6.3. Operating business segments9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. Business performance9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Company snapshot9.7.3. Operating business segments9.7.4. Product portfolio9.7.5. Business performance9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Company snapshot9.8.3. Operating business segments9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Business performance9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Operating business segments9.9.4. Product portfolio9.9.5. Business performance9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. SAAB AB9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Operating business segments9.10.4. Product portfolio9.10.5. Business performance9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.11. THALES GROUP9.11.1. Company overview9.11.2. Company snapshot9.11.3. Operating business segments9.11.4. Product portfolio9.11.5. Business performance9.11.6. Key strategic moves and developments

