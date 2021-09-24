Global Electronic Paper (E-Paper) Display Markets 2020-2024 - Escalating E-Reader Population / Adoption Of E-Paper Display In Healthcare Industry / Rising Adoption Of Electronic Shelf Labels

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Paper (E-Paper) Display Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Paper (E-Paper) Display Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic paper display market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.05% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The market is forecasted to be valued at US$5.02 billion in 2024.

Growth in the electronic paper display market was driven by several factors like increasing internet users, surging deforestation, rising e-reader population and increasing air transportation volume.

The market is expected to face certain trends such as escalating demand for e-books and the growing adoption of electronic shelf labels. The global e-paper display market growth is also predicted to face certain challenges due to the higher cost of e-paper displays as compared to normal paper.

The global electronic paper display market can be segmented into the following categories on the basis of product: e-reader and electronic shelf label. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by the e-reader segment, followed by the electronic shelf label segment.

The global e-paper display market by technology can be segmented into the following segments: electrophoretic, electrowetting and cholesteric LCD. The dominant share of the market in 2019 was held by electrophoretic segment, followed by electrowetting and cholesteric LCD segment.

In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Factors like increasing investments in the e-paper display market, rising e-reader population, growing concerns for the environment and rising technological advancements in e-paper technologies enabled North America to hold a dominant share in 2019 and further years as well.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global electronic paper display market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and the Asia Pacific ) have been analyzed.

, and the ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (E Ink Holdings, LG Display, Delta Electronics, NEC Corporation, FlexEnable and CLEARink Displays) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Electronic Paper (E-Paper)1.2 Technologies of Electronic Paper Display1.3 Application of Electronic Paper Display

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy2.2 Affect on Newspaper Industry2.3 Influence on Education System

3. Market Analysis3.1 Global E-Paper Display Market by Value3.2 Global E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global E-Paper Display Market by Product3.3.1 Global E-Reader Display Market by Value3.3.2 Global E-Reader Display Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label Display Market by Value3.3.4 Global Electronic Shelf Label Display Market Forecast by Value 3.3.5 Global Other E-paper Display Market by Value3.3.6 Global Other E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global E-Paper Display Market by Technology3.4.1 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market by Value3.4.2 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 Global Electrowetting E-Paper Display Market by Value3.4.4 Global Electrowetting E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value3.4.5 Global Cholesteric LCD E-Paper Display Market by Value3.4.6 Global Cholesteric LCD E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value3.4.7 Global Other E-Paper Display Technology Market by Value3.4.8 Global Other E-Paper Display Technology Market Forecast by Value 3.5 Global E-Paper Display Market by Region

4. Regional Market4.1 North America4.1.1 North America E-Paper Display Market by Value 4.1.2 North America E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value4.2 Europe4.3 Asia Pacific4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Internet Users5.1.2 Surging Deforestation 5.1.3 Escalating E-Reader Population5.1.4 Increasing Air Transportation Volume5.1.5 Adoption of E-Paper Display in Healthcare Industry5.1.6 Rising Adoption of Digital Technologies5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Surging Demand for E-Books5.2.2 Rising Adoption of Electronic Shelf Labels5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Higher Cost as Compared to Papers

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players 6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players 6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players

7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview 7.3 Business Strategies

CLEARink Displays

Delta Electronics

E Ink Holdings

FlexEnable

LG Display

NEC Corporation

