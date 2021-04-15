Global Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment (EBPP) Markets, 2020-2027 - Strongly Founded On Next Generation Internet Economy

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market to Reach 30.7 Number of Bills in Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at 18.2 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 30.7 Number of Bills in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGRThe Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy

Recent Market Activity

Market Overview

Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide

EBPP Models

Market Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ACI Worldwide ( USA )

) Bottomline Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Communications Data Group, Inc. ( USA )

) CSG Systems International, Inc. ( USA )

) CyberSource Corporation ( USA )

) ebpSource Limited (UK)

eBillingHub ( USA )

) Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. ( Canada )

) Fiserv, Inc. ( USA )

) FIS ( USA )

) Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ( USA )

& Associates, Inc. ( ) Jopari Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) MasterCard ( USA )

) Pagero AB ( Sweden )

) PayPal, Inc. ( USA )

) SIX Payment Services Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Sorriso Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Striata ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing

as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment

SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity

ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of Business through EBPP

Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of Electronic Billing

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments

Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions

Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions

Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Electronic Payment

Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth

Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of e-Billing & Payment Market

Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill Payment through Mobile Phones

Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support Growth of Electronic Payments

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP

Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP

Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets

Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential

Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern

Lack of Common Standards

Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP

EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Bills in Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Bills in Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 78

