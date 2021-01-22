Global Electronic Access Control Market (2020 To 2028) - Featuring Assa Abloy, Dormakaba & Allegion Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Access Control Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights into the global electronic access control market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on component, mode of access, end-use and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities. In addition, the report covers a section providing analysis on the latest innovative solutions based on sensor technologies and smartphones applications.Electronic access control refers to the governance and monitoring of visitors into and within the premises. These systems make use of electronic components as opposed to the traditional mechanical locks in order to offer enhanced convenience and personnel security. Electronic access control system comprises numerous components including electronic locks, access devices and cards, readers, control panels, access control management software and access control servers. Authorized personnel can make use of their access devices or cards at the readers to gain access into a physical location. The readers validate the card and send this information across to the control panel for the decision making process. Based on the rules set through the access control management software, the control panel responds with the appropriate action as to allow the user and deny entrance. Every successful and unsuccessful access transaction is stored in the access control server for record maintenance and further analysis for optimization. Depending on the requirement and expanse of the physical site, end-users can deploy large access control systems with multiple readers and access devices thereby, monitoring and controlling access to various physical locations within the premises. Furthermore, end-users can customize their access control solutions by deploying various types of access modes depending on the level of security to be enforced. End-users can choose from a wide array of access modes including access cards, biometrics, and access codes, among others. With technological advancements in smartphone technologies and sensors, access control providers have been engaged in design and development of innovative access control solutions using NFC and sensors for gesture recognition. Thereby, the overall electronic access control market has been witnessing an increasing demand for add-on technologies and capabilities.Access control systems have become pivotal for various institutions and organization all across the world due to rising threats of physical attacks and data thefts. Organizations from various end-use industries including residential, banking and finance, commercial, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing and industrial, retail, utilities and energy, among others seek to deploy enhanced access control solutions in order to ensure effective physical and data security.One of the major factors driving the growth of the electronic access control market is the increasing need to secure various locations such as data centers and server rooms within organizations. It has become imperative for organizations to protect such sites against malicious attacks to ensure data security and business continuity. In addition, increasing complexity within organizations with respect to the workforce clearance and authorization has led to growing popularity of electronic access control systems across the world. Other factors such as ease of access control management and rise of access control as a service (ACaaS) have led to the higher adoption of access control solutions in the recent years. However, lack of technological awareness and costs associated with the systems have hampered the growth of the electronic access control market in some of the emerging markets across the world.In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading providers of electronic access control systems, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Assa Abloy Group, Dormakaba Group, ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services, Allegion Plc., Honeywell International, Inc., 3M Cogent, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, AMAG Technology, Inc., Gunnebo Group, Safran Group, Stanley Security Solutions, Inc., and Tyco Integrated Security. Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Preface1.1 Report Description1.1.1 Purpose of the Report1.1.2 Target Audience1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings1.2 Research Scope1.3 Market Segmentation1.4 Research Methodology1.4.1 Phase I - Secondary Research1.4.2 Phase II - Primary Research1.4.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review1.4.4 Assumptions1.4.5 Approach Adopted Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Electronic Access Control Market2.2 Global Electronic Access Control Market, By Component2.3 Global Electronic Access Control Market, By End-use2.4 Global Electronic Access Control Market, By Geography Chapter 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Introduction3.1.1 Global Electronic Access Control Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)3.2 Market Dynamics3.2.1 Market Drivers3.2.2 Market Growth Inhibitors3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers and Restraints3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition Chapter 4 Market Inclination Insights: Electronic Access Control Market4.1 Overview4.1.1 Evolution of Electronic Access Control4.1.2 Key Trends Analysis Chapter 5 Global Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component5.1 Market Analysis5.2 Hardware5.2.1 Electronic Locks5.2.2 Access Cards and Devices5.2.3 Readers5.2.4 Control Panels5.2.5 Access Control Servers5.3 Access Control Management Software5.4 Services5.4.1 Implementation, Integration and Maintenance Services5.4.2 Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Chapter 6 Global Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Mode of Access6.1 Market Analysis6.2 Smart Cards6.3 Digital Passwords/Keys6.4 Biometric6.5 Smartphone Applications6.6 Sensors Chapter 7 Global Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use7.1 Market Analysis7.2 Residential7.3 Commercial7.4 Industrial7.5 Government and Defense Chapter 8 North America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis8.1 Overview8.2 North America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 20288.2.1 Comparative Analysis8.2.2 North America Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 20288.2.3 Comparative Analysis8.2.4 North America Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 20288.2.5 Comparative Analysis8.2.6 North America Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 20288.2.8 Comparative Analysis8.3 North America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 20288.3.1 Comparative Analysis8.4 North America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 20288.4.1 Comparative Analysis Chapter 9 Europe Electronic Access Control Market Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Europe Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 20289.2.1 Comparative Analysis9.2.2 Europe Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 20289.2.3 Comparative Analysis9.2.4 Europe Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 20289.2.5 Comparative Analysis9.2.6 Europe Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 20289.2.7 Comparative Analysis9.3 Europe Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 20289.3.1 Comparative Analysis9.4 Europe Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 20289.4.1 Comparative Analysis Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Market Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 202810.2.1 Comparative Analysis10.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 202810.2.3 Comparative Analysis10.2.4 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 202810.2.5 Comparative Analysis10.2.6 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 202810.2.7 Comparative Analysis10.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 202810.3.1 Comparative Analysis10.4 Asia Pacific Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 202810.4.1 Comparative Analysis Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Electronic Access Control Market Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 MEA Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 202811.2.1 Comparative Analysis11.2.2 MEA Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 202811.2.3 Comparative Analysis11.2.4 MEA Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 202811.2.5 Comparative Analysis11.2.6 MEA Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 202811.2.7 Comparative Analysis11.3 MEA Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 202811.3.1 Comparative Analysis11.4 MEA Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 202811.4.1 Comparative Analysis Chapter 12 Latin America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Latin America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 202812.2.1 Comparative Analysis12.2.2 Latin America Electronic Access Control Hardware Market Analysis, 2018 - 202812.2.3 Comparative Analysis12.2.4 Latin America Electronic Access Control Software Market Analysis, 2018 - 202812.2.5 Comparative Analysis12.2.6 Latin America Electronic Access Control Services Market Analysis, 2018 - 202812.2.7 Comparative Analysis12.3 Latin America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 202812.3.1 Comparative Analysis12.4 Latin America Electronic Access Control Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 202812.4.1 Comparative Analysis Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Analysis13.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors13.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players Chapter 14 Company Profiles14.1 Assa Abloy Group14.2 Dormakaba Group14.3 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services14.4 Allegion Plc.14.5 Bosch Security Systems14.6 3M Cogent, Inc.14.7 AMAG Technology, Inc.14.8 Honeywell International, Inc.14.9 United Technologies Corporation14.10 Gunnebo Group14.11 Safran Group14.12 Stanley Security Solutions, Inc.14.14 Tyco Integrated SecurityFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z07ubi

