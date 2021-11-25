Global Electrolyzer Technology Market Report 2021 Featuring Innovative Companies - Smoltek Nanotech, Nel, Clean Power Hydrogen Group, Siemens, Sunfire, Nexceris, Haldor Topsoe, SunHyrogen, H2Pro

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Electrolyzer Technologies Enabling Green Hydrogen Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Electrolyzer Technologies Enabling Green Hydrogen Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study focuses on the latest achievements in electrolyzer technologies. The study highlights the necessity for electrolysis technology and discusses the major challenges its development faces in gaining wide-scale market adoption and competitiveness.

Current low-cost hydrogen production methods are based on fossil fuels and are associated with GHG emissions. The process for the production of renewable hydrogen via electrolysis has not yet reached the necessary efficiency and scalability for industrial application because it is more expensive and requires further development to become competitive on a large scale.

Electrolysis technology offers several advantages, such as the production of carbon-neutral fuel, integration of renewable energies, facilitation of the electricity grid balance, and enhancement of the sustainable use of surplus energy. The findings and growth opportunities depicted in this study will help drive the economic growth and technology revolution of the electrolyzer industry.

The study provides a review of research focus areas and technological challenges to overcome within electrolysis technologies. Special attention is given to the description of the technical capabilities of all known electrolysis technologies. Additionally, it presents the key stakeholders involved in technology and other notable developments.

The study also features patent landscaping of electrolysis technologies, highlighting the key patent owners/assignees, and the patent jurisdiction with the highest activity.

The report outlines and describes the factors influencing market growth, such as limited hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and low manufacturing volume of electrolyzer components. The report also highlights emerging growth opportunities and presents a performance analysis and comparison of different electrolysis technologies.

Finally, the report discusses key performance indicators (KPIs) of existing commercial electrolyzer technologies and analyzes the technical and cost targets.

The study covers the following topics:

Electrolyzer technologies: overview and current technology trends

Evolution of electrolysis technology

Factors driving adoption and development of technologies

Key properties, drawbacks, and challenges for deployment

Technology comparison

Technology ecosystem: innovations and stakeholders

The patent landscape of electrolyzer technologies

Growth opportunities for electrolyzer technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives1.1 The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Growth of Electrolyzer Technologies1.3 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Context and Summary of Findings2.1 Research Context2.2 Research Scope2.3 Research Methodology2.4 Key Findings in Green Hydrogen Production

3. Electrolyzer Technologies: Technology Trends Overview3.1 Green Hydrogen Production Promotes a Future Zero Carbon Energy Economy3.2 Technological Maturity of Commercial and Emerging Electrolyzer Technologies3.3 Evolution of Electrolysis Technology3.4 Electrolyzer Technologies - Key Drivers and Opportunities for Deployment3.5 Key Drivers and Opportunities Discussion3.6 Electrolyzer Technologies - Key Drawbacks and Challenges for Deployment3.7 Key Drawbacks and Restraints Discussion

4. Electrolyzer Technologies: Technology Overview4.1 Electrolyzer Technologies for Green Hydrogen Production4.2 Alkaline Electrolysis4.3 PEM Electrolysis4.4 AEM Electrolysis4.5 SO Electrolysis4.6 MC Electrolysis4.7 Photoelectrolysis4.8 Microbial Electrolysis4.9 Electrolysis Performance Indicators as Decisive Criteria for Commercialization4.10 Comparative Analysis of Electrolysis Technologies4.11 Technical Capabilities Description of Electrolysis Technologies4.12 KPIs of Existing Commercial Electrolyzer Technologies

5. Innovation Ecosystem: Companies to Watch5.1 Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB, Sweden5.2 Ionomr Innovations Inc., Canada5.3 Nel ASA, Norway5.4 Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited, United Kingdom5.5 Siemens, Germany5.6 Sunfire GmbH, Germany5.7 Nexceris, US5.8 Haldor Topsoe, Denmark5.9 SunHyrogen, United States5.10 H2Pro, Israel5.11 Key Innovators and Product Developers of Reversible Fuel Cells5.12 Key Innovators and Product Developers of High-temperature Electrolysis Technologies5.13 Key Innovators and Product Developers of Alternative Electrolysis Technologies

6. IP Analysis of Technologies Enabling Electrolysis Technologies6.1 Patent Activity for Electrolysis Technologies Based on Geography6.2 Patent Activity for Electrolysis Technology Ranges by Technology Type6.3 Competitive Landscape in Patent Activity for Electrolysis Technologies

7. Growth Opportunity Universe7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Electrolysis Technologies for Enabling P2X Concept7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Green Hydrogen Production Contributes to a Low Carbon Economy7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Integration of Renewable Energy with Electrolyzers Benefits the Power Sector

8. Key Contacts

