Global Electric Wheelchair Market (2021 To 2027) - By Product Type And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Wheelchair Market by Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric wheelchair is a motorized wheelchair equipped with wheels and a set of batteries to provide the required power to move the wheelchair in the desired direction, causing less physical exertion. These chairs do not require any human assistance for mobility.The factors that drive the growth of the global electric wheelchair market include upsurge in elderly population globally; necessity for automated, independent wheelchair; increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and high disposable income in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany.However, high cost of power wheelchair and lack of awareness & infrastructure supporting easy access of wheelchair restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, launch of smart wheelchair integrated with artificial intelligence control systems and The rise in willingness among individuals toward active & independent lifestyle are expected to offer potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products according to consumer preferences.The global electric wheelchair market presently has witnessed a balanced growth, and is anticipated to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period. A considerable increase in disposable income was observed over the past decade. North America and Asia-Pacific are the prominent markets for electric wheelchair, owing to widespread adoption of electric wheelchair in the region.The global electric wheelchair market is segmented into product type and region. Depending on product type, the market is fragmented into center wheel drive, front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, and others. The others segment includes sports wheelchair, pediatric wheelchair, and high power electric wheelchair. Among these products, center wheel drive witnessed maximum demand; thus, the segment garnered the largest share in the global electric wheelchair market.The key players profiled in the report are OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical Limited, MEYRA GmbH, Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd., Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd., and Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd.OTHER PROMINENT players analyzed in the report are Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation., Karman Healthcare, and LEVO AG.The market is analyzed across four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of multiple established manufacturers of electric wheelchair in the U. S. and Canada. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to increase in geriatric population and The rise in expenditure in the emerging markets such as India and China to cater to the unmet medical requirements. Enhancements in technology to develop cost-effective power wheelchair in these nations are further anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the electric wheelchair industry. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings.3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers3.3.3. Threat of Substitution3.3.4. Threat of New Entrants3.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Upsurge in Geriatric Population3.4.1.2. Increase in Incidence of Spinal Deformities3.4.1.3. Increase in Incidence of Disabilities and Accidents3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Inaccessibility to Quality Healthcare and Infrastructure in Developing Regions3.4.2.2. High Cost Compared to Manual Wheelchair to Impede Market Proliferation3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Emergence of Technologically Advanced Products3.4.3.2. Untapped Opportunities in Developing and Underdeveloped Economies3.5. Pricing Analysis3.6. Impact of Key Regulations3.6.1. U. S.3.6.2. Japan3.6.3. China3.6.4. Australia3.6.5. Middle East3.6.6. Europe3.7. Wheelchair Renting Policy in Japan3.8. Impact of Covid-193.8.1. Overview3.8.2. Multiple Scenario3.8.3. Post Covid-19 Supply Chain Dynamics3.9. Go-To-Market Strategy Analysis3.9.1. Overview3.9.1.1. Target Customer3.9.1.2. Value Proposition3.9.1.3. Pricing Strategy3.9.1.4. Promotions, Marketing, and Distribution3.9.1.5. Conclusion3.9.2. Opportunities from the Target Market3.9.3. Value Chain Analysis3.10. Product Offering and Expansion Analysis3.10.1. Product Offerings by Leading Players3.10.2. Product Innovations3.10.3. Top Winning Strategies Adopted by Leading Players3.10.4. Product Expansion Strategies by Leading Players Chapter 4: Electric Wheelchairs Market, by Product Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type4.2. Centre Wheel Drive4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Front Wheel Drive4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Rear Wheel Drive4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Standing Electric Wheelchair4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.6. Others4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Electric Wheelchairs Market, by Region5.1. Overview5.2. North America5.3. Europe5.4. Asia-Pacific5.5. LAMEA Chapter 6: Competition Landscape6.1. Overview6.2. Market Share Analysis 20196.3. Top Winning Strategies6.4. Product Mapping6.5. Competitive Dashboard & Heatmap6.5.1. Competitive Heatmap6.6. Key Developments6.6.1. Acquisition6.6.2. Business Expansion6.6.3. Exhibition & Conference Marketing6.6.4. Partnership6.6.5. Product Innovation6.7. Emerging Companies6.7.1. List of 10 Companies Similar to Kangni Smart6.7.2. Case Study of a Successful Company Through Effective Strategies6.7.2.1. Introduction6.7.2.2. Product Differentiation Strategy6.7.2.3. Distribution Strategy6.7.2.4. Advertising and Marketing Strategy6.7.2.5. Global Expansion Strategies6.7.2.6. Conclusion6.7.2.7. Additional Information Chapter 7: Company Profiles7.1. Invacare Corporation7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Key Executive7.1.3. Company Snapshot7.1.4. Product Portfolio7.1.5. R&D Expenditure7.1.6. Business Performance7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.2. Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.7.2.1. Company Overview7.2.2. Key Executive7.2.3. Company Snapshot7.2.4. Product Portfolio7.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.3. Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd.7.3.1. Company Overview7.3.2. Key Executive7.3.3. Company Snapshot7.3.4. Product Portfolio7.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.4. Meyra Group7.4.1. Company Overview7.4.2. Key Executive7.4.3. Company Snapshot7.4.4. Operating Business Segments7.4.5. Product Portfolio7.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.5. Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd.7.5.1. Company Overview7.5.2. Key Executive7.5.3. Company Snapshot7.5.4. Product Portfolio7.6. Nissin Medical Industries Co. Ltd.7.6.1. Company Overview7.6.2. Key Executive7.6.3. Company Snapshot7.6.4. Product Portfolio7.7. Ottobock Se & Co Kgaa7.7.1. Company Overview7.7.2. Key Executive7.7.3. Company Snapshot7.7.4. Operating Business Segments7.7.5. Product Portfolio7.8. Permobil Ab7.8.1. Company Overview7.8.2. Key Executive7.8.3. Company Snapshot7.8.4. Product Portfolio7.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.9. Pride Mobility Products Corp.7.9.1. Company Overview7.9.2. Key Executive7.9.3. Company Snapshot7.9.4. Operating Business Segments7.9.5. Product Portfolio7.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.10. Sunrise Medical (U. S.) LLC7.10.1. Company Overview7.10.2. Key Executive7.10.3. Company Snapshot7.10.4. Operating Business Segments7.10.5. Product Portfolio7.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0ocdz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-wheelchair-market-2021-to-2027---by-product-type-and-region-301228223.html

SOURCE Research and Markets