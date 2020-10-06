Global Electric Water Heater Market Report 2020-2026 Featuring Key Players - A.O. Smith, Bajaj Electricals, Haier Electronics, Havells India, GE

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Water Heater Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric water heater market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Extreme climatic conditions along with rising industrialization combinedly drive the demand for water heaters across the globe that further ac as a driving factor for the market. Moreover, the replacement of existing water heating systems with compact design and more efficient systems such as heat pump water heaters (HPWH), makes the deployment of water heaters inevitable in the commercial and industrial sector further provide significant opportunity to the market. However, the inclination towards energy efficient water heater such as solar water heater further projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for electric water heater is further classified on the basis of product type and application. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into tankless water heater and storage water heater. The tankless water heater segment is projected to have significant CAGR in the global electric water heater market. Tankless water heaters are compact units that provide hot water as needed, without storing it as conventional tank-type water heaters. These water heaters significantly reduce standby losses, which in turn, makes them an energy-efficient substitute to conventional water heaters. On the basis of application the market is further segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. Asia-Pacific is projected to have a considerable share in the global electric water heater market.

The companies which are contributing to the growth of the global electric water heater market include A.O. Smith Corp., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Haier Electronics group Co., Ltd., Havells India Ltd., General Electric Co., and others.

Product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements through which market players are considerably contributing to the market growth to stay competitive in the market.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global electric water heater market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global electric water heater market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global electric water heater market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary1.1. Research Methods and Tools1.2. Market Breakdown1.2.1. By Segments1.2.2. By Geography 2. Market Overview and Insights2.1. Scope of the Report2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends2.2.1. Key Findings2.2.2. Recommendations2.2.3. Conclusion2.3. Rules & Regulations 3. Competitive Landscape3.1. Company Share Analysis3.2. Key Strategy Analysis3.3. Key Company Analysis3.3.1. A.O. Smith Corp.3.3.1.1. Overview3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.1.4. Recent Developments3.3.2. Bajaj Electricals Ltd.3.3.3. Haier electronics group Co., Ltd.3.3.4. Havells India Ltd.3.3.5. General Electric Co. 4. Market Determinants4.1. Motivators4.2. Restraints4.3. Opportunities 5. Market Segmentation5.1. Global Electric Water Heater Market by Product Type5.1.1. Tankless Water Heater5.1.2. Storage Water Heater5.2. Global Electric Water Heater Market by Application5.2.1. Residential5.2.2. Commercial5.2.3. Industrial 6. Regional Analysis6.1. North America6.1.1. United States6.1.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. UK6.2.2. Germany6.2.3. Italy6.2.4. Spain6.2.5. France6.2.6. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. China6.3.2. India6.3.3. Japan6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Rest of the World 7. Company Profiles7.1. A.O. Smith Corp.7.2. Ariston Thermo SpA7.3. ATC Electrical and Mechanical, Ltd.7.4. Bajaj Electricals Ltd.7.5. Bandini Scaldabagni SpA7.6. Bradford White Corp.7.7. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.7.8. General Electric Co.7.9. Haier electronics group Co., Ltd.7.10. HTP Comfort Solutions LLC7.11. Havells India Ltd.7.12. Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co., Ltd.7.13. Hubbell Electric Heater Co.7.14. Marey Heater Corp7.15. Robert Bosch GmbH7.16. Rheem Manufacturing Company, Inc.7.17. Racold Thermo Pvt. Ltd.7.18. Stiebel Eltron, Inc.7.19. Transform Holdco LLC (Kenmore)7.20. Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyo57f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-water-heater-market-report-2020-2026-featuring-key-players---ao-smith-bajaj-electricals-haier-electronics-havells-india-ge-301146873.html

SOURCE Research and Markets