Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Technologies: 11kW On-board Chargers Likely To Become A Standard On BEVs By 2027

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Study on the Transformation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Technologies and Charging Infrastructure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Study on the Transformation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Technologies and Charging Infrastructure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study gives a detailed analysis of the future adoption of charging technologies by OEMs across regions for both AC and DC charging.

The automotive industry is evolving rapidly, both in terms of technology and in tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles (EVs) have been introduced as a clean energy initiative and are just now becoming an integral part of OEMs' business strategies.

Automakers like Volkswagen, Hyundai-Kia, and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM) are creating separate EV business units to prepare for the expected EV boom. However, the surge in EV demand will create a need for charging infrastructure as well as new safety regulations and standards. The EV market is picking up pace and OEMs are focusing on technological advancements which mainly deal with vehicle range and charging, which are the major challenges for the industry.

EV on-board chargers (OBCs) play an important role in deciding the charging time based on the specifications offered by OEMs. First-generation EVs were launched had the slowest form of charging with a 3.7 kW of charging power. This would require a minimum of 8 hours for charging for a 25kWh battery pack. With technological advancements, the power rating was upgraded to 6.6-22kW to enable fast AC charging.

98.3% of OEMs will shift from 3-5kW OBCs to 6-11kW ones. This is mainly due to the transformation in the EV charging infrastructure as most of it will be compatible with up to 43kW OBCs by 2027. 11kW OBCs are likely to become a standard in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) while 6-8kW OBCs will be highly adopted in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). DC charging in BEVs will become a standard and a majority of OEMs will enable BEVs with a 50-250kW charging capability.

Currently, there are only 2-3 PHEVs with a DC charging option. However, in the future, there will be at least 8 OEMs that will provide DC charging on PHEVs. Premium OEMs will focus on 350kW+ DC charging on select models; however, they will adopt 100-250kW as standard equipment. Mass-market BEVs will come with AC and DC options as standard since the average size of the battery pack will increase from 30-40kWh to 60-90kWh.

Due to low technical barriers, low cost and strong adaptability, AC charging points once became the first choice of operators, especially in residential, office and commercial places. However, in recent years, as the charging technology has matured, efficient DC charging points have gradually become popular. As the number and coverage of AC and DC charging points increase, integrated AC and DC (AC-DC) charging points will soon be eliminated.

22kW OBC will be offered as an option on certain models. However, the concept of dual OBC will emerge where two OBCs (11kW each) will be fitted on the vehicle.

Growth Opportunities

The industry is currently moving towards 6.6kW and 11kW OBCs as a majority of the OEMs are offering 6.6kW above OBCs

DC charging will be a default option in 100% of BEVs and over 80% of PHEVs

3.3kW OBCs may not exist by 2027 in passenger EVs

50kW DC charging will become a standard for entry-level EVs while a charging power between 5kW and 150 kW will exist in mass-market EVs

Premium OEMs will adopt ultrafast charging which will enable vehicles to charge at a high power ranging from 175kW to 350kW

EV charging infrastructure will develop rapidly in China , followed by Europe and the United States by 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Key Trends

Historic EV Sales

AC On-board Charging by kW

Electric Charging Roadmap, OBC Strategy of PHEV OEMs

DC Charging by kW

Electric Charging Roadmap, DC Charging Strategy of PHEV OEMs

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Charging Technologies for EVs

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Charging Technologies for EVs, Market Overview

Research Approach for Estimating OBC and DC Charging

Product Segmentation

Definition of EV Charging Infrastructure

Key Trends

Battery Capacity Range and Impact on Charging Capacity

4. Passenger Car EV Market Overview

Historic EV Sales

EV Market, 2019 Global Trends

xEV Passenger Car Breakdown by Region, 2027

Hybrid and EV Sales Mix, Forecast to 2027

5. AC On-board Charging Market Analysis

6. DC Charger Market Analysis

7. Regional Market Analysis

8. Profiles of On-board Charger and Charging Station Suppliers

Brusa Elektronik

LG Electronics

Shinry Technologies

Nichicon Corporation

Lear Corporation

Leopold Kostal

Continental AG

Shenzhen VMAX New Energy

BYD

Shenzhen INVT Electric (INVT)

Bosch EV Charging Solutions

9. Growth Opportunities Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - EV On-board Chargers, 2019

10. Next Steps

11. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2zkpe

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-vehicle-ev-charging-technologies-11kw-on-board-chargers-likely-to-become-a-standard-on-bevs-by-2027-301242405.html

SOURCE Research and Markets