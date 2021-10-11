Global Electric Vehicle Charging System Market (2021 To 2030) - By Product Type, Mode Of Charging And Charging Voltage Level

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging System Market by Product Type, Mode of Charging and Charging Voltage Level: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric vehicle charging systems are used to connect the plug-in electric vehicle and electric vehicle to an electricity outlet to charge the battery of the vehicle. In addition, various automobile giants and electric component companies are working toward the development of advanced electric vehicle charging system to meet the rise in demand for electric vehicles.The electric vehicle charging system market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of charging, charging voltage level, and region. By product, the market is classified into home charging systems and commercial charging systems. By mode of charging, it is categorized into plug-in charging system and wireless charging system. By charging voltage level, it is divided into level 1, level 2, and level 3. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Factors such as growth in production of electric vehicles, rise in adoption of electric vehicle owing to government initiatives, and increase in demand for low-emission and fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the electric vehicle charging system market. However, high cost of electric vehicles and high cost of electric vehicle charging infrastructure restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of wireless charging technology and incorporation of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations provide lucrative growth opportunity for the players operating in the electric vehicle charging system market.The key players analyzed in the electric vehicle charging system market include BorgWarner Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, General Electric, Moser Services Group, LLC, Plugless Power Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Tesla and Webasto Group. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market share analysis (2020)3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Growth in production of electric vehicles3.5.1.2. Rise in adoption of electric vehicle owing to government initiatives3.5.1.3. Increase in demand for low-emission and fuel-efficient vehicles3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High cost of electric vehicles3.5.2.2. High cost of electric vehicle charging infrastructure3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Development of wireless charging technology3.5.3.2. Incorporation of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations. CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Home charging system4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. Commercial charging systems4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING SYSTEM MARKET, BY MODE OF CHARGING5.1. Overview5.2. Plug-in charging system5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. Wireless charging system5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING SYSTEM MARKET, BY CHARGING VOLTAGE LEVEL6.1. Overview6.2. Level 16.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Level 26.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country6.4. Level 36.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: ELECTRIC VEHICLES CHARGING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. BORGWARNER INC.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key executives8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.1.6. R&D expenditure8.1.7. Business performance8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key executives8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Operating business segments8.2.5. Product portfolio8.2.6. R&D expenditure8.2.7. Business performance8.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. EATON CORPORATION PLC8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Key executives8.3.3. Company snapshot8.3.4. Operating business segments8.3.5. Product portfolio8.3.6. Business performance8.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key executives8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Operating business segments8.4.5. Product portfolio8.4.6. R&D expenditure8.4.7. Business performance8.5. MOSER SERVICES GROUP, LLC8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key executives8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. PLUGLESS POWER INC.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Product portfolio8.7. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Key executives8.7.3. Company snapshot8.7.4. Operating business segments8.7.5. Product portfolio8.7.6. R&D expenditure8.7.7. Business performance8.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. Schneider Electric8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key executives8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Operating business segments8.8.5. Product portfolio8.8.6. R&D expenditure8.8.7. Business performance8.9. SIEMENS AG8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Key executives8.9.3. Company snapshot8.9.4. Operating business segments8.9.5. Product portfolio8.9.6. R&D expenditure8.9.7. Business performance8.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. TESLA8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key executives8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Operating business segments8.10.5. Product portfolio8.10.6. R&D expenditure8.10.7. Business performance8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.11. WEBASTO GROUP8.11.1. Company overview8.11.2. Key executives8.11.3. Company snapshot8.11.4. Operating business segments8.11.5. Product portfolio8.11.6. R&D expenditure8.11.7. Business performance8.11.8. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aswkf5

