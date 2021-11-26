Global Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market 2021 To 2030: Adoption Of Innovative & Advanced Battery Swapping Models And Services Creates Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market by Service Type and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery swapping is a process in which a drained electric vehicle battery is exchanged for a fully charged battery at a battery swapping station. These stations act as battery aggregators that provide the infrastructure where a number of batteries are kept in charging and charged batteries are made available to electric vehicle drivers. Customers or drivers can simply exchange the discharged batteries with batteries that are fully charged at these stations and they do not have to wait a long time and can exchange batteries as often as they desire. Customers can subscribe to monthly or annual battery swapping plans or can adopt pay-per-use model as per their needs. Market players also provide innovative solutions that utilize artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), GPS tracking, and facial recognition to improve battery swapping services and customer experience.By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market at present, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the global electric vehicle battery swapping market in 2020, whereas the rest of Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market is segmented on the basis of service type, vehicle type and region. By service type, it is bifurcated into the subscription model and pay-per-use model. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler Passenger vehicle, Three-Wheeler Light commercial vehicle, Four Wheeler Light commercial vehicle, Buses, and Others. By region, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. COVID Impact Analysis: Rapid spread of COVID-19 had a significant impact on the global automotive industry, with a downturn in demand for new and old vehicles. The impact of the current global economic conditions and market sentiment directly affect the business of key players. Although many challenges lie ahead, coronavirus could accelerate some beneficial trends. For instance, electrification is expected to increase in select segments, such as two-wheel (2W) and three-wheel (3W) vehicles, and shared mobility could also increase, owing to the growth of various use cases such as last-mile delivery, ride hailing, and rentals. As they prepare for the future, a solid understanding of changing landscape can help OEMs and other stakeholders update their strategies for the electric vehicle battery swapping market. Key players operating in the global electric vehicle battery swapping market are:

Amara Raja

Amplify Mobility

ChargeMYGaadi

EChargeUp solutions pvt Ltd

Esmito Solutions Pvt Ltd

Gogoro, Inc.

Lithion Power Pvt Ltd

NIO, Inc.

Numocity

Oyika Pte Ltd

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Revolt Motors

SUN Mobility Pvt. Ltd

TATA Power

VoltUp

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents an analytical depiction of the electric vehicle battery swapping market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Market Segments

By Service Type

Subscription Model

Pay-Per-Use Model

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler Passenger vehicle

Three-Wheeler Light commercial vehicle

Four Wheeler Light commercial vehicle

Buses

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Netherlands

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Colombia

Peru

Kenya

Egypt

Brazil

Rest of LAMEA

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in demand for electric vehicles coupled with a lack of adequate public charging facilities

Reduced time for electric vehicle charging

Restraints

Differentiation in battery technology and design

High initial set-up and operating cost of battery swapping stations

Opportunities

The rapid emergence of shared e-mobility

Introduction of innovative & advanced battery swapping models and services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhpgcg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-vehicle-battery-swapping-market-2021-to-2030-adoption-of-innovative--advanced-battery-swapping-models-and-services-creates-opportunities-301432395.html

SOURCE Research and Markets