Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse & Recycling Market Report 2020: Collaborations Between Private And Public Entities Will Become An Important Strategy

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolution of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse & Recycling Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China will continue to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) battery reuse and recycling market because it is the world's largest EV market. The rising number of EVs on the road is anticipated to increase the cost of the key materials used in batteries (lithium and cobalt, for example).

To reduce their dependence on the import of key materials from other countries, many companies have decided to construct their own facilities for the recycling of batteries. Existing recycling methods are based on chemical extraction processes tailored for single, specific elements (mainly, lithium and cobalt). The need of the hour is a new technology/solution that will help to overcome the challenge of having separate extraction processes for various elements.Given the challenges battery disposal presents, recycling works as an opportunity to increase profit margins and decrease footprint, which will act as additional benefits for stakeholders. Battery manufacturers are working on a unified design that will be easy to dismantle; information can also be shared about battery controlling systems' interfaces and communication protocol.Collaborations between private and public entities will become an important strategy for effective advanced vehicle battery recycling. Innovative business models such as the Tesla-Umicore partnership create arrangements that are as good for the company as they are for the community; they also demonstrate how a recycling system can be both profitable and environmentally sound. Supportive regulations that focus on the recycling of Li-ion batteries will alleviate material scarcity, lower material costs, and reduce energy usage, emission, and mining-related impacts. Robust investments in collection and recycling infrastructure and technology for new-generation vehicle batteries, along with effective regulations, will promote higher collection and recycling rates for Li-ion batteries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2019 Highlights

Li-ion Batteries - Types of Chemistries

Li-ion Battery Portfolio and Battery Chemistry Value Chain

The Journey of the Li-ion Battery

Responsibility Scenarios

Key Trends Impacting the Market

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Global EV Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Outlook

2019 Highlights

Recovery Process for Used Li-ion Batteries

Recycling of Batteries

Li-ion Batteries - Types of Recycling Methodologies and Comparison

Key Trends Impacting the Market

Challenges and Barriers in the Battery Recycling Process

4. Chemistry of Li-ion Batteries

Li-ion Batteries - Types of Chemistries

Li-ion Batteries - Types of Chemistries

Li-ion Battery Portfolio and Battery Chemistry Value Chain

Li-ion Batteries - Adoption Trend by OEMs

5. Reuse and Recycling Methods and Value Chain

The Journey of the Li-ion Battery

Design for the Disassembly of EV Battery Packs

Li-ion Batteries - Recycling Value Chain

Responsibility Scenarios

Battery Recycling Companies

Li-ion Batteries - Recycling Value Chain (Basic Outline)

Service and Collection

Dismantling and Sorting

Battery Quality Check

Battery Reuse

Second-Life Battery Application

Battery Scrap

Battery Material Refining

Battery Remanufacturing

6. Existing Business Models

Existing Reuse and Recycle Business Models

7. Reuse and Recycling Policies

Recycling and Reuse of EV Li-ion Batteries

Outlook for Battery Reuse and Recycling Policies - US and Canada

Outlook for Battery Reuse and Recycling Policies - Europe

Outlook for Battery Reuse and Recycling Policies - China

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

9. Key Conclusions

10. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Tesla

Umicore

