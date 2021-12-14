Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Research Report 2021: Patent Analysis, Raw Materials, Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Bonding Type, Form, Application, End-user, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Bonding Type, Form, Application, End-user, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EV Batteries Market is expected to reach $175.11 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of EVs worldwide, decreasing battery prices, and increasing investment by leading automotive OEMs to secure the battery supply chain for their future electric vehicles.

Increasing adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, growing investments in developing lithium-ion battery capacity, and growing deployment of battery-as-a-service provide significant growth opportunities for market players.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The factors attributed to the high growth of this region are numerous gigafactories planned to be commissioned in Europe during the forecast period and high adoption of electric mobility in the region.

The European region is expected to account for a third of global EV battery production capacities by 2030 from the current battery production capacity of 3%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of EVs

Decreasing Battery Prices

Increasing Investment by Leading Automotive OEMs

Restraints

Potential Shortfall in Lithium Mining Capabilities

Less Energy Density of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Electric Mobility in Emerging Economies

Growing Investments in Developing Lithium-Ion Battery Capacity

Growing Deployment of Battery-as-a-Service

Challenges

Potential Safety Issues in EV Batteries

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Improvement in Battery Composition

Improvement in Battery Charging Rate

Improvement in Battery Optimization

Battery Design and Location in EV

Patent Analysis

Raw Material AnalysisThe key players operating in the EV batteries market are

SK Innovations Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd

Farasis Energy Co. Ltd.

SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.

Northvolt AB

Panasonic Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

A123 Systems LLC

Exide Industries Ltd.

Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd.

E-One Moli Energy Corp.

StoreDot Ltd.

NOHMs Technologies Inc.

Lithium Werks B.V.

Faradion Limited

QuantumScape Corporation

Scope of the Report

EV Batteries Market, by Type

Lithium-ion Batteries

Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Ultracapacitors

Solid-State Batteries

Other Batteries

EV Batteries Market, by Capacity

Less Than 50 kWh

51 kWh to 100 kWh

101 kWh to 300 kWh

More Than 300 kWh

EV Batteries Market, by Bonding Type

Wire Bonding

Laser Bonding

EV Batteries Market, by Form

Prismatic

Cylindrical

Pouch

EV Batteries Market, by Application

Electric Cars

Battery Electric Vehicles

Lithium-ion Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Ultracapacitors

Solid-State Batteries

Other Batteries

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Lithium-ion Batteries

Ultracapacitors

Solid-State Batteries

Other Batteries

Pure Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Lithium-ion Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Ultracapacitors

Solid-State Batteries

Other Batteries

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

E-scooters & Motorcycles

E-bikes

EV Batteries Market, by End User

Electric Vehicle OEMs

Battery Swapping Stations

EV Batteries Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

India

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Hungary

Sweden

Norway

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

