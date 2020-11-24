Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report 2020: Focus On Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Electric Vehicles & Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electric Vehicle Battery market accounted for $35.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $151.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Increase in the global awareness regarding climate change, decrease in the cost of the electric vehicle battery system and rise in the demand for zero-emission vehicles are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent lead pollution norms in electric vehicle battery, high import taxes on EV batteries and instability in raw material prices are restraining the market growth. Moreover, evolution of lithium-ion technology in EV battery and growth in public charging infrastructure would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

A battery is used as a secondary power source in automobiles. An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. An electric vehicle battery or traction battery powers the propulsion of battery electric vehicles.

Based on type, the lithium-ion battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its high energy density, fast recharging capability, and high discharge power, owing to which, the lithium-ion batteries are the only available technology that are capable of meeting OEM requirements for vehicle driving range and charging time. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing deployment of electric vehicles in countries, such as China and India, and the high demand for vehicles with urbanization and increasing power purchase parity.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Vehicle Battery Market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Boston-Power, BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Crown Battery Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Johnson Controls International, LG Chem Ltd, Narada Power Source, Panasonic Corporation, Quallion, Samsung SDI Co Ltd and Tianneng Power International.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 End User Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Power Source5.1 Introduction 5.2 On Board Electric Generator 5.3 Stored Electricity 6 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Powertrain6.1 Introduction 6.2 Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicle 6.3 Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle 6.4 Series Hybrid Electric Vehicle 7 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Battery Capacity7.1 Introduction 7.2 Less Than 20 kWh 7.3 21-40 kWh 7.4 More Than 41 kWh 8 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Voltage Type8.1 Introduction 8.2 12 Volt 8.3 14 Volt 8.4 24 Volt 8.5 48+ Volt 9 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Propulsion Type9.1 Introduction 9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) 9.4 Plug-In Electric Vehicles 9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) 10 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Type10.1 Introduction 10.2 Lead-Acid Battery 10.3 Lithium-Ion Battery 10.4 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery 10.5 Sodium-Ion 10.6 Zebra Batteries 10.7 Ultra Capacitors Batteries 10.8 Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries 10.9 Metal Air Batteries 11 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Vehicle Type11.1 Introduction 11.2 Two Wheeler 11.3 Passenger Car 11.4 Commercial Vehicle 11.4.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle 11.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicle 11.5 Other Vehicle Types (Golf Cart) 12 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By End User12.1 Introduction 12.2 Aftermarket 12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer's (OEM) 13 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Geography13.1 Introduction 13.2 North America 13.2.1 US 13.2.2 Canada 13.2.3 Mexico 13.3 Europe 13.3.1 Germany 13.3.2 UK 13.3.3 Italy 13.3.4 France 13.3.5 Spain 13.3.6 Rest of Europe 13.4 Asia Pacific 13.4.1 Japan 13.4.2 China 13.4.3 India 13.4.4 Australia 13.4.5 New Zealand 13.4.6 South Korea 13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 13.5 South America 13.5.1 Argentina 13.5.2 Brazil 13.5.3 Chile 13.5.4 Rest of South America 13.6 Middle East & Africa 13.6.1 Saudi Arabia 13.6.2 UAE 13.6.3 Qatar 13.6.4 South Africa 13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 14 Key Developments14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 14.3 New Product Launch 14.4 Expansions 14.5 Other Key Strategies 15 Company Profiling15.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation 15.2 Boston-Power 15.3 BYD Company Limited 15.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd 15.5 Crown Battery Corporation 15.6 East Penn Manufacturing Company 15.7 GS Yuasa Corporation 15.8 Hitachi Chemical Company 15.9 Johnson Controls International 15.10 LG Chem Ltd 15.11 Narada Power Source 15.12 Panasonic Corporation 15.13 Quallion 15.14 Samsung SDI Co Ltd 15.15 Tianneng Power International For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cre36c

