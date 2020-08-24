Global Electric Van Industry Outlook To 2024 - Rising Presence Of Battery Renting Options For Electric Vans Is One Of The Prime Reasons Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Van Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Van Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric van market is poised to grow by 151.72 th units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by development of charging infrastructure for EVs, government subsidies and incentives, and preference for electric vans as economical mode of cargo and passenger transportation.

The study identifies the presence of battery renting options for electric vans as one of the prime reasons driving the electric van market growth during the next few years. Also, availability of electric vans on rent and growing focus on increasing mile range of electric vans will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The global electric van market is segmented as below:

By Product

Small and mid-range electric vans

Long-range electric vans

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric van market vendors that include:

BYD Co. Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

Groupe PSA

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Renault SA

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Workhorse Group Inc.

Also, the electric van market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhdqdi

