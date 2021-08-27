Global Electric Power Steering Market | 28.87 Mn Units Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of 28.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of 28.87 million units is expected in the electric power steering market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric power steering market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Factors such as stringent regulations to control emissions and sharing the increase in production cost to OEMs and end-users will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The electric power steering market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Electric Power Steering Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric Power Steering Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



LCVs

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Electric Power Steering Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the electric power steering market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Mando Corp., Nexteer Automotive Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also covers the following areas :

Electric Power Steering Market size

Electric Power Steering Market trends

Electric Power Steering Market industry analysis

The electric power steering market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising adoption of EPS in entry-level and mid-segment vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric power steering market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electric Power Steering Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric power steering market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric power steering market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric power steering market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric power steering market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

JTEKT Corp.

Mando Corp.

Nexteer Automotive Corp.

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

