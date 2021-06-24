Global Electric Motor Market Review And Forecast: ABB, Siemens, Hitachi And Toshiba Dominate

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Motor Market Research Report by Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Motor Market Research Report by Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Motor Market size was estimated at USD 131.90 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 138.67 Billion in 2021, and at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.47% from 2020 to 2026, to reach USD 181.58 Billion by 2026. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Electric Motor to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Electric Motor Market was examined across Induction AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors.

Based on Voltage, the Electric Motor Market was examined across Fractional HP Output and Integral HP Output.

Based on End User, the Electric Motor Market was examined across Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances, HVAC Equipment, Industrial Machinery, and Motor Vehicles.

Based on Geography, the Electric Motor Market was examined across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and the United Kingdom .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period.

The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments.

The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market. Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electric Motor Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electric Motor Market. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electric Motor Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electric Motor Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electric Motor Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electric Motor Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electric Motor Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electric Motor Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electric Motor Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface2. Research Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Market Overview5. Market Insights6. Electric Motor Market, by Type7. Electric Motor Market, by Voltage8. Electric Motor Market, by End User9. Americas Electric Motor Market10. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Motor Market12. Competitive Landscape13. Company Usability Profiles

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Arc Systems

Brook Crompton

Buhler Motor

Faulhaber Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Maxon Motor

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Teco Electric & Machinery

Toshiba Corporation

WEG S.A.

Wolong Electric Group Company Limited

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8okkvl

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-motor-market-review-and-forecast-abb-siemens-hitachi-and-toshiba-dominate-301319412.html

SOURCE Research and Markets