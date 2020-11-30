Global Electric Heat Tracing Markets, 2019-2020 & 2027 By Method, Temperature, System Components, Type, Application, End User, Sales Channel, Competitive Landscape
According to the report, the Global Electric Heat Tracing market accounted for $1.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.36 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for energy-efficient electric heat tracing systems and low maintenance cost associated with electric heat tracing systems are the major factors driving the market growth. However, devastating effects of overlapping of heating cables is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for heat tracing systems from various end-user industries and rising adoption of heat tracing systems in power plants would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Electric trace heating is the process of enhancing the levels of temperature in pipes, floors, vessels and other infrastructural surfaces with the help of heat tracing cables. This is highly significant in areas where the temperatures can drop significantly and can result in freezing of pipes, vessels and other components in an industry.
Based on type, the self-regulating segment is likely to have a huge demand as self-regulating heating cables are ideal for temperature maintenance and frost-prevention installations because they produce more heat when it is cold and conversely less heat in warm conditions.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as US and Canada are among the coldest countries in the world. Electric heat tracing finds increasing adoption in these countries for applications such as freeze protection, roof & gutter de-icing, and floor heating.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Method
5.1 Introduction 5.2 Impedance 5.3 Induction 5.4 Resistive
6 Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Temperature
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Up to 100C
6.3 101C to 250C
6.4 Above 250C
7 Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, By System Components
7.1 Introduction 7.2 Heating Tracing Cables 7.3 Insulation Material 7.4 Power Connection Kit 7.5 Monitoring and Control Systems 7.5.1 Thermostats 7.5.2 Thermocouples 7.5.3 Resistance Temperature Detectors
8 Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Constant Wattage
8.3 Mineral Insulated
8.4 Parallel Constant Watt Heating Cable
8.5 Power-Limiting Heating Cable
8.6 Self-Regulating
8.7 Series Constant Watt Heating Cables
8.8 Skin Effect
9 Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction 9.2 Floor Heating 9.3 Freeze Protection 9.4 Process Temperature Maintenance 9.5 Roof & Gutter De-Icing 9.6 Viscosity Control
10 Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Chemicals
10.3 Commercial
10.4 Food & Beverages
10.5 Oil & Gas
10.6 Pharmaceuticals
10.7 Power, Energy & Heavy Industry
10.8 Residential
10.9 Water & Wastewater Management
10.10 Other End Users
10.10.1 Pulp & Paper
10.10.2 Textile
10.10.3 Transportation
11 Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Sales Channel
11.1 Introduction 11.2 Distributor 11.3 Direct Sales
12 Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 13.3 New Product Launch 13.4 Expansions 13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Bartec
14.2 Briskheat Corporation
14.3 Chromalox Inc
14.4 Danfoss
14.5 Drexan Energy Systems
14.6 eltherm GmbH
14.7 Emerson Electric Co
14.8 Heat Trace Products LLC
14.9 Parker-Hannifin
14.10 Pentair plc
14.11 QMax Industries Inc
14.12 Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc
14.13 Technitrace
14.14 Thermon Inc
14.15 Warmup Plc
