Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report 2021 - Growth Opportunities That Market Players Can Explore To Enter The Market Or Expand Their Industry Footprint

The report profiles these start-ups in this study, offering industry stakeholders insights into their manufacturing facilities, value chain, vehicle model launch timeline, product applications and specifications, strategic positioning, and future potential. They also present growth opportunities that market players can explore to enter the market or expand their industry footprint.

The rising demand for cleaner vehicles to mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions pushes governments at federal and state levels and city municipals in North America and Europe to move quickly toward policies favoring electric vehicle (EV) adoptions. Major European cities are forecast to ban diesel vehicle entry by 2030 to 2035.

Many large companies with private fleets have internal mandates to reduce carbon emissions to make their companies carbon neutral in the next 10 to 20 years. Amazon, Walmart, UPS, DHL, FedEx, and IKEA are some international conglomerates leading the way.The publisher projects the emergence of new opportunities and more demand for greener powertrain alternatives in the 2020s. The most prominent opportunities will be in battery electric technology to expedite the adoption of cleaner and more sustainable last-mile mobility.

Battery prices have fallen steeply over the last decade and are expected to decline even further in the next five to 10 years. Prices of motors, power electronics, inverters, and other electrical components have also decreased considerably. Recently, numerous new participants have entered the EV space, attracted by the vast potential in volume and conducive business cases for early electrification adoption.Many new companies are start-ups building commercial EVs from scratch. Hence, they introduce new and dedicated platforms for electrification that make the vehicle highly efficient. Some of the top start-ups in this space are Arrival, Tesla, Rivian, Lion Electric, Hyzon Motors, Volta Trucks, Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS), and Nikola Motors.

These companies are anticipated to play a significant role in transforming the commercial vehicle (CV) industry toward an electric ecosystem.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Who are the major new-age pure play electric vehicle start-ups to look for in the commercial vehicle space?

What are the segments and applications these start-ups are targeting and their future launch plans?

What are the competitive advantages of these start-ups in terms of its strategic and product positioning?

How do these companies stack up against each other and whom to back?

Growth potential of these companies in terms of volumes expected in the next 4-5 years?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Study Scope

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

OEM Valuation and Segment Presence

Business Value Chain Dependencies

OEM Vehicle and Powertrain Type

Anticipated Vehicle Launch Timeline

OEM Application Diversity

OEM Product Positioning

OEM Strategic Strengths

Company Position and Growth Potential

4. Company Profile - Tesla

Basic Information

Manufacturing Facilities

Business Value Chain

Vehicle Presence and Model Launch Timeline

Product Applications and Specifications

Company Strategic and Product Positioning

Tesla Cybertruck Future Potential

Tesla Semi Future Potential

5. Company Profile - Nikola

Basic Information

Manufacturing Facilities

Business Value Chain

Vehicle Presence and Model Launch Timeline

Product Applications and Specifications

Company Strategic and Product Positioning

Future Potential

6. Company Profile - Arrival

Basic Information

Manufacturing Facilities

Business Value Chain

Vehicle Presence and Model Launch Timeline

Product Applications and Specifications

Company Strategic and Product Positioning

Future Potential

7. Company Profile - Rivian

Basic Information

Manufacturing Facilities

Business Value Chain

Vehicle Presence and Model Launch Timeline

Product Applications and Specifications

Company Strategic and Product Positioning

Future Potential

8. Company Profile - Hyzon Motors

Basic Information

Manufacturing Facilities

Business Value Chain

Vehicle Presence and Model Launch Timeline

Product Applications and Specifications

Company Strategic and Product Positioning

Future Potential

9. Company Profile - Volta Trucks

Basic Information

Manufacturing Facilities

Business Value Chain

Vehicle Presence and Model Launch Timeline

Product Applications and Specifications

Company Strategic and Product Positioning

Future Potential

10. Company Profile - Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

Basic Information

Manufacturing Facilities

Business Value Chain

Vehicle Presence and Model Launch Timeline

Product Applications and Specifications

Company Strategic and Product Positioning

Future Potential

11. Company Profile - Lion Electric

Basic Information

Manufacturing Facilities

Business Value Chain

Vehicle Presence and Model Launch Timeline

Product Applications and Specifications

Company Strategic and Product Positioning

Future Potential

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Falling Electric Vehicle Component Prices

Growth Opportunity 2 - Low Entry Barriers for New Players in the Electric Commercial Vehicle Space

Growth Opportunity 3 - Government Mandates and Corporate Goals Expedite Electric Powertrain Adoption

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/764orr

