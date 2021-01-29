Global Electric Bed Market Forecast To 2027 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bed Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application,and EndUser and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global electric bed market is expected to reach $4,597.60 million in 2027 from $2,111.59 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.The growth of the market is attributed to key driving factors such as rising number of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, and growing number of public-private partnership in the healthcare industry. However, the steep prices of electric beds and reduction in average length of hospital stays are likely to hinder the market growth.Based on product, the electric bed market is segmented into semi-automatic electric bed and fully automatic electric bed. The semi-automatic electric bed segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, while the fully automatic electric bed segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of patients coupled with patient compliance and improvement in the quality of care provided by healthcare institutions across the world is expected to augment the growth of the fully automatic electric beds segment during the coming years.Most of the global healthcare players focus on the emerging market such as APAC due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (including diabetes) and rising medical tourism in the region. Many of the Asian countries such as India, Thailand, and Singapore are becoming the destination for medical tourists. Additionally, government authorities in APAC countries are focusing on strengthening their medical tourism sector, thereby maximizing the flow of revenue. In India, medical science has grown rapidly in the past few decades. Many patients from Europe and the Middle East are choosing India as their favorite destination to leverage the availability of efficient infrastructures and technology with the Indian healthcare sector. The health insurance market and National medical systems here are well developed, which is convenient for visitors from the West and the Middle East. Nevertheless, they also find hospital expenses affordable.In Japan, the escalating number of foreign visitors is likely to project the healthcare sector as one of the most important contributors to the national economy in the coming years. Poland is steadily growing as one of the popular medical tourism destinations in Europe. The cost of medical treatments in the country are often 60-80% lower than the costs of the same benefits in the rest of the EU countries. The major reason for the growth of tourism is Poland's recognition and acceptance of the European Union.The rising medical tourism, especially in the emerging countries, is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the electric bed market players during the forecast period.The COVID-19 pandemic is causing massive disruptions in global supply chains, consumer markets, and the economy as a whole. However, the demand for electric beds has increased due to COVID 19 as the hospital beds playa primary role in the care required for COVID-19 sufferers. The condition of patients not receiving care may be fatal and thus the initial months of transfection resulted in whooping demand for advanced beds for patient care.Arjo Medical Devices;Hill Rom Holding, Inc.;Medline Industries, Inc.;Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.;Invacare Corporation;Stryker Corporation;Malvestio Spa;LINET;Gendron Inc.;and Joerns Healthcare LLCare among the leading companies in the electric bed market. Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the Electric Bed market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Electric Bed market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth, offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Electric Bed Market - By Product1.3.2 Global Electric Bed Market - By Application1.3.3 Global Electric Bed Market - By End User1.3.4 Global Electric Beds market - By Geography 2. Electric Bed Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Electric Beds - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Electric Bed Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.1.2 Increasing Number of Hospitals and Clinics5.1.3 Increase in Number of Public-Private Partnership in Healthcare Industry5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Steep Prices of Electric Beds5.2.2 Reduction in Average Length of Hospital Stays5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Medical Tourism5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Launch of Innovative Products5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Electric Bed Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Electric Bed Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Electric Bed Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Electric Bed Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Electric Bed Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.3 Semi Automatic Electric Beds7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Semi Automatic Electric Beds: Electric Bed Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Fully Automatic Electric Beds7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Fully Automatic Electric Beds: Electric Bed Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Electric Bed Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Electric Bed Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.3 General Bed8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 General Bed: Electric Bed Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Intensive Care Beds8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Intensive Care Beds: Electric Bed Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Bariatric Beds8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Bariatric Beds: Electric Bed Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Birthing Beds8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Birthing Beds: Electric Bed Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Electric Bed Market Analysis - By End User9.1 Overview9.2 Electric Bed Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.3 Hospitals and Clinics9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Electric Bed Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Dentistry9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Dentistry: Electric Bed Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Others9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Others: Electric Bed Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Electric Bed Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis10.1 North America Electric Beds Market Revenue And Forecasts To 202710.2 Europe Electric Beds Market Revenue And Forecasts To 202710.3 Asia Pacific: Electric Beds Market10.4 Middle East and Africa: Electric Beds Market10.5 South and Central America: Electric Beds Market 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Electric Bed Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Electric Bed Market - Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 Merz Pharma13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Cutera Inc.13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Alma Lasers13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Pollogen13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 BISON MEDICAL13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Cynosure13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Bausch Health Companies Inc.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 AbbVie Inc.13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 BTL Group of Companies13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix14.1 About the Publisher14.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jseox5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-bed-market-forecast-to-2027---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301218077.html

SOURCE Research and Markets