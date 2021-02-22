Global Egg Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major companies in the eggs market include Cal-Maine Foods; Proteina Animal S.A. DE C.V.; Rose Acre Farms; Charoen Pokphand Group and ISE Foods Inc.The global egg market is expected to grow from $213.13 billion in 2020 to $227.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $297.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.The eggs market consists of the sale of raw eggs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce raw eggs, including poultry farms and other entities which breed, and/or hatch, and/or raise hens and other birds. Market size in this market is valued at farm gate prices. The egg market includes eggs from hens, ducks, geese, quails and other birds. This market excludes sales of bird meat and processed eggs. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the eggs for further processing. The eggs market is segmented into hen and other birds. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global egg market, accounting for 64% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 14% of the global egg market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global egg market.Immune modulators are being increasingly used in animal production as they enable producers to move towards antibiotic-free animal agriculture. Immune modulators are a class of drugs that activate or boost an animal's immune system to better control the development of diseases in animal and its transmission to humans. Companies involved in this industry often use antibiotics for growth promotion and therapeutic reasons. However, due to the pressure from consumer groups and rights activists, these companies are turning towards these modulators which protect consumers' health. According to a report by Pew Charitable Trusts, "Immune modulators are effective against a broad range of pathogens as they energize the immunity system in a way that is less dependent on the pathogen causing infection". Further, a broad range of antibiotics alternatives have been developed for various implementations. In chickens, egg-yolk antibodies used in immune modulators have remarkably reduce the risk of necrotic enteritis. The efficacy of same antibodies in swine enables prevention of diarrhea caused by variety of pathogens. In the USA, an immune modulator was developed to prevent udder infections in dairy cows after birth and recently received an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Climate change and global warming are expected to significantly affect the egg market during the forecast period. The increase in earth's average surface temperature due to increase in carbon dioxide emissions and deforestation is called as global warming. The hotter climates reduce the size and quality of eggs in poultry farms. The extreme climatic conditions such as hot climates not only lower the egg production by hens but also makes the hens susceptible to various diseases. Thus, climate change and global warming is likely to be a restraint for the growth of the egg market in the forecast period.Technological advances is expected to drive the egg market during the forecast period. Egg market practices are expected to increase the use new poultry and egg storage technologies. Companies involved in egg market are also expected to integrate big data analytics, IoT, robotics and other technologies in to their practices. For instance, farmers have started using robots for egg packaging to increase productivity. These technological developments are expected to drive the egg market forward. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Egg Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Egg Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services4.2. Key Features and Differentiators4.3. Development Products 5. Egg Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain5.2. Distribution5.3. End Customers 6. Egg Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Egg Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Egg 9. Egg Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 10. Egg Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Egg Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)10.2. Global Egg Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region10.3. Global Egg Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 11. Egg Market Segmentation11.1. Global Egg Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hen

Other Birds

11.2. Global Egg Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Food & Beverage

Bakery

Snacks

Meat

Others

11.3. Global Egg Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Shell Eggs

Specialty Eggs

11.4. Global Egg Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

B2B

B2C

12. Egg Market Metrics12.1. Egg Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global12.2. Per Capita Average Egg Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global Companies Mentioned

Cal-Maine Foods

Proteina Animal S.A. DE C.V.

Rose Acre Farms

Charoen Pokphand Group

ISE Foods Inc.

