August 17, 2021
Global EEG, EMG And Evoked Potential Devices Report 2021-2027 - Growing Prevalence Of Obesity, Cardiovascular And Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Electroencephalograph Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromyography/Evoked Potential Units segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $296.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGRThe EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$296.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Monitoring of Brain's Activity Gains Importance Globally
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Drive Growth
  • EEG Leads the Pack
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
  • Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth
  • Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)

  • Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (US)
  • Compumedics Limited ( Australia)
  • EB Neuro S.P.A. ( Italy)
  • Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (US)
  • Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)
  • Natus Medical Incorporated (US)
  • NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation ( Japan)
  • Nihon Kohden America, Inc. (US)
  • Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Superior Benefits Puts EEG Ahead of Its Competition
  • Technology-Driven Products Gain Acceptance
  • Australian Scientist Develops BARIndex Technology for Interpreting EEG Data
  • Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies
  • Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand
  • Higher Incidences of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG-EMG Market
  • Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boost Demand for Automated Equipment
  • EEG Processor Market to Grow at Brisk Pace
  • Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases
  • Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
  • Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units
  • Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring
  • Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth
  • Limitations Prevent Proliferation of Wearable EEG Systems
  • Medical Device Electrodes Market to Register Robust Growth
  • Trends in EEG Electrodes
  • Surface Electrodes -The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option
  • Technological Advancements in EEG Electrodes
  • A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes
  • Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable
  • Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages
  • Dry, Portable Electrode Sets Take EEG beyond Laboratory
  • Smartphone-Enabled EEG for Rapid Brain Injury Identification
  • New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function
  • Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis
  • New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording
  • Engineers from Imperial College Develop Novel EEG Device
  • Imec and Holst Centre Unveil Portable Wireless EEG Device
  • NIC Scientists Discover New Process to Accurately Detect Brain's Electrical Activity
  • Scientists Develop ICA Technique for Capturing Brain Dynamics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest Of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Australia
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest Of Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest Of Middle East
  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 37

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbnusb

