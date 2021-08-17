Global EEG, EMG And Evoked Potential Devices Report 2021-2027 - Growing Prevalence Of Obesity, Cardiovascular And Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Electroencephalograph Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromyography/Evoked Potential Units segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $296.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGRThe EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$296.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Monitoring of Brain's Activity Gains Importance Globally

Recent Market Activity

Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Drive Growth

EEG Leads the Pack

Competitive Scenario

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)

Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Compumedics Limited ( Australia )

) EB Neuro S.P.A. ( Italy )

) Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (US)

Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)

Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation ( Japan )

) Nihon Kohden America, Inc. (US)

Noraxon U.S.A. , Inc. (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Superior Benefits Puts EEG Ahead of Its Competition

Technology-Driven Products Gain Acceptance

Australian Scientist Develops BARIndex Technology for Interpreting EEG Data

Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies

Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand

Higher Incidences of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG-EMG Market

Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boost Demand for Automated Equipment

EEG Processor Market to Grow at Brisk Pace

Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases

Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants

Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units

Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring

Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth

Limitations Prevent Proliferation of Wearable EEG Systems

Medical Device Electrodes Market to Register Robust Growth

Trends in EEG Electrodes

Surface Electrodes -The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option

Technological Advancements in EEG Electrodes

A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes

Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable

Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages

Dry, Portable Electrode Sets Take EEG beyond Laboratory

Smartphone-Enabled EEG for Rapid Brain Injury Identification

New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function

Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis

New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording

Engineers from Imperial College Develop Novel EEG Device

Imec and Holst Centre Unveil Portable Wireless EEG Device

NIC Scientists Discover New Process to Accurately Detect Brain's Electrical Activity

Scientists Develop ICA Technique for Capturing Brain Dynamics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 37

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbnusb

