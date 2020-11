Global Edtech And Smart Classroom Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edtech and Smart Classroom Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Deployment Type, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at US$ 75.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 234.41 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market. Cloud-based software solutions provide easy scalability and high operational flexibility to e-learning companies and institutions while reducing their overall costs and operational risks. Moreover, the ever-evolving cloud architecture and system algorithms, easy accessibility, and advanced feature integration are fueling the adoption of these solutions in diverse industry verticals, including education sector. Cloud deployment is an attractive option for organizations of all sizes as it ensures payment on use-basis, regular data backup, high security, lower capital and operational costs, and instant provisioning features for up to date functionality provided by such solutions. These benefits associated with the cloud deployment of various EdTech and smart classroom solutions are fueling the adoption of these solutions worldwide. With increasing number of companies-such as Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; and Oracle-offering cloud-based solutions for the education sector, the adoption of these solutions is anticipated to outnumber the on-premises deployments at an impressive rate during the forecast period. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Edtech and Smart Classroom Market North America is the largest market in for edtech and smart classroom market. The demand for education technology solutions and services is high in developed nations such as US and Canada owing to the huge presence of edtech companies, smart device manufacturers, and cloud service providers, and high adoption of advanced technologies in schools and educational institutions. The education technology industry has been flourishing at an impressive pace in the US due to its high adoption among end-users, and growing investments and funding initiatives for edtech startups. As per the WHO reports, the US is the world's worst-affected country by the COVID-19 outbreak in terms of confirmed cases and deaths. However, in the wake of lockdowns and social distancing measures imposed by governments, increasing number of schools and universities have adopted distance learning programs through virtual classrooms and with the help of online exam and assessment tools. This has propelled the demand for video conferencing, digital content consumption, virtual classrooms, and other education technologies. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. EdTech and Smart Classroom -Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Digitalization in Education sector to drive the Market Growth5.1.2 Cloud Based Solutions Fueling the Adoption of EdTech Solutions5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Initial Investment Costs5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Substantial Growth Potential in the Asia Pacific Region5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Growing Integration of Advanced Technologies for Enhanced Learning5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Overview6.2 EdTech and Smart Classroom Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Analysis- By Component7.1 Overview7.2 EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Breakdown, by Component, 2019 & 20277.3 Hardware7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Hardware Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Software7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.3 Learning Management System7.4.4 Student Information System7.4.5 Classroom Management System7.4.6 Classroom Assessment System7.4.7 Others7.5 Services 8. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Analysis - By Deployment Type8.1 Overview8.2 EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Breakdown, by Deployment Type, 2019 & 20278.3 On-Premises8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 On-Premises Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Cloud8.5 Hybrid 9. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Analysis - By End-User9.1 Overview9.2 EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2019 & 20279.3 upto K-129.4 Higher Education 10. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market - Geographic Analysis 11. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Initiative12.3 New Development 13. Company Profiles13.1 Key Facts13.2 Business Description13.3 Products and Services13.4 Financial Overview13.5 SWOT Analysis13.6 Key Developments

Apple, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D2L Corporation

IBM Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Smart Technologies

