Global EdTech And Smart Classroom Market (2020 To 2025) - Increasing Spending On The Education Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Hardware (Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors), System (LMS, SIS, TMS), Technology (Gamification, Analytics, Advanced Technology), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EdTech and smart classroom market size is expected to grow from USD 85.8billion in 2020 to USD 181.3billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the EdTech and smart classroom market include growing adoption of eLearning solutions, impact of COVID-19 pandemic and growing need for online teaching-learning models to continue the education system in lockdown. Learning management system segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period The LMS applications are used for the supervision, certification, tracking, and offering of eLearning applications. These systems primarily track classroom instructions, automate learning administrations, and provide tools to manage and create content. They allow institutions to access educational content online, thereby enabling students to view materials using the web browser. There exists a wide range of systems that deal with management training and educational records, which facilitate blended and online courses for collaboration between teachers and students. Higher education segment to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period Tablet computing, gamification, learning analytics, 3D printing, and wearable technical gadgets, such as small motion sensors, fitness trackers, and smartwatches have changed the vision of higher education and its operations. Education technology has completely revolutionized higher education, helping the segment to overcome all the traditional barriers that were imposed by space and time. Apart from this technical demand, there are many universities, which are themselves facing new challenges related to equipping the students with adequate higher education. University students are provided with advanced education technologies and knowledge so that when required, students can leverage this technology even when they are on the campus premises. North America to account for the largest market share during the forecast period North America plays a huge role in the development of technologies, which helps in the adoption of new EdTech solutions across major end user segments. A significant increase in the number of mobile learning applications has been witnessed in the region. According to an article published by Edweek Market Brief in February 2019, spending on educational technology to date exhibits to be more than USD 13.0 billion in the US alone. The North America Education Technology (EdTech) market is growing significantly with abundant investments. In 2017, investments in EdTech products were more than USD 9.5 billion. This market has also brought in many programs that are designed to help with elementary math and English skills. Various students and educators in the region are adopting mobile apps, allowing them to access information at any time and any place.A large number of organizations in North America are adopting learning technologies that are not limited to internal training purposes. Learning technologies, such as ones provided by Docebo, should become a part of the larger spectrum of systems and be able to integrate seamlessly with different IT legacy systems, such as ERP, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and video conferencing tools. North America is expected to integrate EdTech solutions as it enables users to increase the collaboration and connections in the learning environment. The North American adoption and market share is significantly higher as compared to other regions, as enterprises here are more receptive to the implementation of such solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Overview of the Edtech and Smart Classroom Market4.2 North America: Market, by Educational System and Country4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Educational System and Country 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Proliferation of Connected Devices in the Education Sector5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Elearning Solutions5.2.1.3 Growing Use of AI and Ml in Smart Learning5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Increasing Cyberattacks on Educational Institutes and Enterprises to Raise Data Security and Privacy Concerns5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators5.2.3.2 Increasing Spending on the Education Sector5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Cost of Producing Elearning Content5.2.4.2 Inability to Manage Real-Time and Unstructured Data5.3 Case Study Analysis5.3.1 Use Case 1: Cisco5.3.2 Use Case 2: Google5.3.3 Use Case 3: Microsoft5.4 Regulatory Implications5.5 Average Selling Price: Edtech and Smart Classroom Market5.6 Value Chain Analysis: Market5.7 Technology Analysis: Market5.8 Ecosystem: Market5.9 COVID-19 Impact: Market 6 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Hardware6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Hardware: Market Drivers6.1.2 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Interactive Projectors6.3 Interactive Displays6.4 Other Hardware 7 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Education System7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Educational System: Market Drivers7.1.2 Educational System: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Learning Management System7.3 Student Information System7.4 Classroom Assessment System7.5 Classroom Collaboration System7.6 Classroom Management System7.7 Document Management System7.8 Student Response System7.9 Talent Management System 8 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.1.1 End-user: Edtech and Smart Classroom Drivers8.1.2 End-user: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Kindergarten 8.3 K-128.4 Higher Education 9 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Deployment Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Deployment Type: Edtech and Smart Classroom Drivers9.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact9.2 On-Premises9.3 Cloud 10 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Enabling Technology10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Enabling Technology: Edtech and Smart Classroom Drivers10.1.2 Enabling Technology: COVID-19 Impact10.2 Gamification10.3 Analytics10.4 Enterprise Resource Planning10.5 Security10.6 Advanced Technology 11 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players12.5 Ranking of Key Market Players in Market12.6 Competitive Scenario12.6.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements12.6.2 Acquisitions12.6.3 Partnerships and Agreements 13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles13.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix13.1.1 Star13.1.2 Pervasive13.1.3 Emerging Leaders13.1.4 Participant13.2 Company Profiles13.2.1 Apple13.2.2 Cisco13.2.3 Blackboard13.2.4 IBM13.2.5 Dell EMC13.2.6 Google13.2.7 Microsoft13.2.8 Oracle13.2.9 SAP 13.2.10 Instructure 13.2.11 2U Inc 13.2.12 Ellucian 13.2.13 Campus Management 13.2.14 Lenovo 13.2.15 Smart Technologies 13.2.16 Cornerstone Ondemand 13.2.17 D2L 13.2.18 Workday 13.2.19 Discovery Communication 13.2.20 Promethene13.3 Right-To-Win13.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant13.4.1 Responsive Companies13.4.2 Progressive Companies13.4.3 Dynamic Companies13.4.4 Starting Blocks13.5 Startup/SME Company Profiles13.5.1 Byju's13.5.2 Yuanfudao13.5.3 Vipkid13.5.4 17Zuoye13.5.5 Udemy13.5.6 Udacity13.5.7 Age of Learning13.5.8 Coursera13.5.9 Brightbytes 14 Adjacent Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0n1uv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-edtech-and-smart-classroom-market-2020-to-2025---increasing-spending-on-the-education-sector-presents-opportunities-301147970.html

SOURCE Research and Markets