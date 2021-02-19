Global Edge Computing Infrastructure Market Report 2021: How Edge Computing Answers The Data Overload Problem In 5G And IoT - Forecast To 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Edge Computing Infrastructure Market: A Technology and Market Forecast 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Edge Computing Infrastructure Revenues will reach $17.9 billion by 2025 with an additional $1 billion in optical modules and networking to support the improved transport of edge data.

The goal of the Edge Computing Infrastructure Market report is to forecast where the revenues and volume shipments will be generated from edge computing over the next five years. In order to achieve this goal, we define the key products that will be sold due to the edge computing surge.

The edge products that are covered in this report include but are not limited to edge gateways, edge servers, edge routers, dedicated edge networking software, edge networking hardware and components including transceivers, security software, edge networking analytics software, etc.

The report also forecasts revenues for services associated with edge computing including edge computing functionality delivered as a service. Finally, the report will discuss the transceiver rates that will be necessary for the edge computing environment.

In the Edge Computing Infrastructure Market report, we also (1) monetize the impact of edge computing on cloud and data center markets, and (2) discuss the impact of edge computing on the optical networking/optical module space. While the report does not provide an in-depth applications (e.g. gaming, smart cities) analysis (addressed in other future reports), it does discuss - and forecast - revenues generated by specific edge computing environments, edge clouds, 5G mobile and for Internet-of-Things. (IoT).

In addition to an analysis of the hardware, software and services related to edge computing, this report also contains strategic profiles of leading vendors and startups active in the edge computing space. In these profiles, we discuss the product/market strategies employed by companies targeting the Edge Computing Infrastructure Market. This report is designed to guide business development executives, product managers, investors and others to recognize key opportunity areas in the edge computing market.

This report also contains strategic profiles of leading vendors and startups active in the edge computing space. Among the companies covered are the giants of information technology, all of whom see edge computing as a major opportunity (Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, Huawei, Intel, Microsoft, and NVIDIA are examples here). There are also profiles of less iconic firms active in the edge computing space - firms such as Affirmed Networks, Clear Blade, EdgeConneX, FogHorn, Kontron, MobiledgeX, Mutable, Suguna, Swim.ai, and Vapor.io.

F rom the Report

Software dominates edge computing market: Platform, AI, and analytics software account for 45 percent of the total edge computing market. By 2025 software will produce $8.1 billion in revenues, but with intensified competition and a slew of new entrants. Edge computing software is designed to amplify the inherent advantages of edge computing. For example, much of the platform software is open source enabling more freedom to developers to improve the customer experience. Similarly, edge analytics can contribute to the basic goal of edge computing - speeding up data processing and decreasing latency. The critical real-time requirements will be processed at edge (device, network, or telco edge), while non-critical data will be sent back to cloud or core server for processing and storage.

A new product category: edge data centers: The edge computing data center is a modular or containerized data centers that includes all the compute, storage, networking, power, cooling, and other infrastructure required for edge computing. In 2025 edge servers/data centers will generate $3.1 billion in revenues. They will need to be close to the end device/user (to reduce latency), as well as to perform most of the operations (storage, analysis, etc.) for local traffic.

in revenues. They will need to be close to the end device/user (to reduce latency), as well as to perform most of the operations (storage, analysis, etc.) for local traffic. By 2025 edge computing services will generate $1.5 billion in revenues. This includes services as prosaic as design and engineering or acting as a one-stop solution for edge markets. But there are also more innovative services associated with edge computing, most notably the rise of edge computing-as-a-service. This is still a developing area but has already garnered the interest of leading vendors from the edge computing space, including Microsoft.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryE.1 Edge computing: A timeline for developmentE.2 Edge computing environments: Data center offload, 5G and IoTE.3 Edge computing: Hardware, platforms and servicesE.3.1 Edge computing and "anything as a service"E.4 Analysis of investment in edge computingE.4.1 Major firmsE.4.2 Venture capitalE.4 Summary of edge computing market forecasts

Chapter One: Introduction1.1 Background of this report1.2 Objectives and scope of this report1.3 Methodology of report1.4 Plan of this report

Chapter Two: Edge Computing: Architectures, Technologies and Ecosystems2.1 Market drivers: The emerging latency and bandwidth crisis in networking2.1.1 How latency is the crippling videoconferencing environment and the edge computing solution2.1.2 How edge computing answers the data overload problem in 5G and IoT2.2 The edge computing solution2.2.1 Data centers and local processing: Edge clouds2.2.2 Edge computing infrastructures for 5G mobile2.2.3 Edge computing and the Internet-of-Things (IoT)2.2.4 Does edge computing promote the role of "anything of a service"2.3 Impact of edge computing on data centers and cloud markets2.4 Optical edge computing2.5The future: An edge and cloud ecosystem2.6 Edge computing from the semiconductor industry perspective2.7 Key projects and initiatives (government, city-level, PPP, associations)2.7 Key conclusions from this chapter

Chapter Three: Edge Computing Products and Five-year Forecasts3.1 Data rate requirements for edge computing3.1.1 Five-year forecasts of edge computing ports by data rates3.2 Servers3.2.1 Specialized edge servers3.2.2 Role of white box servers in edge computing3.2.3 Five-year forecast of servers for edge computing3.3 Edge routers3.3.1 Five-year forecast of edge routers3.4 Edge computing software3.4.1 Edge gateways3.4.2 Platform/networking software3.4.3 Analytic software3.4.4 Security software3.5 Sensors for edge computing3.5.1 Five-year forecast for edge specific sensors3.6 Edge computing services3.6.1 Edge computing and anything as a service3.6.2 Five-year forecast of edge computing services3.7 Break out of the market by edge cloud/5G/IoT: Five year forecast3.8 Network Edge/Multi-access edge computing (MEC) and standards3.9 Key conclusions from this chapter

Chapter Four Edge Computing Market by Region/Country4.1 Infrastructure and developments in North America4.2 Infrastructure and Developments in the EU and the UK4.3 Infrastructure and Developments in China4.4 Infrastructure in Japan and the rest of Asia4.5 Other edge computing markets of note4.6 Five year forecast of edge computing markets by country/region4.7 Break out of the market by edge cloud/5G/IoT: Five year forecast

Chapter Five: Vendor Profiles5.1 Affirmed Networks5.2 AWS5.3 Cisco5.4 ClearBlade5.5 Dell EMC5.6 EdgeConneX5.7 Ericsson5.8 FogHorn5.9 Google5.10 Hangar5.11 HPE5.12 Huawei5.12 Intel5.13 Kontron5.14 Microsoft Azure5.15 MobileEdgeX5.16 Mutable5.17 NVIDIA5.18 Saguna5.19 Swim.ai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxry17

