Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market (2021 To 2028) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ecotoxicological Studies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Laboratory, Academic Institutes, Others); By Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ecotoxicological studies market size is expected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.The growing emphasis on regulation, protection, quality, and advancement in the pharmaceutical industry and the emergence of new players are some of the factors expected to drive the industry. Furthermore, over the forecast period, the strict regulatory environment in developed economies such as the United States and Germany and supportive government funding are expected to fuel studies growth.With a growing awareness across the globe on environmental protection, assessing the impact of chemical substances on the environment is becoming increasingly important. Synthetic hormones and generics are increasingly produced and used on a regular basis around the world. Roughly 0.1 million chemicals are usually used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals in Europe. As a result, toxicity data of such chemicals is needed to determine their risks to the environment.Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are required to conduct an ecotoxicological risk assessment to determine the impact of their products on the environment to reduce and track contamination effects. It is critical to ensure that pharma and biopharma companies perform assessments successfully as a legal requirement.Industry participants such as Smithers, Covance, Inc., SGS SA, Vivotecnia, INTOX Pvt. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, Fera Science Limited, Toxicon AB, ECOtest, S.L., Microbiotests Inc., Eurofins Agroscience Services Group, and Noack Laboratorien GmbH are some of the key players operating in the global industry.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Research Methodology 4. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Insights4.1. Ecotoxicological Studies - Industry snapshot4.2. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Environmental pollution4.2.1.2. Stringent regulatory scenario4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. Efficacy of the studies4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Industry trends 5. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Assessment by Service5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.2.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, By Service, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3. Aquatic Ecotoxicology5.3.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Aquatic Ecotoxicology, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4. Sediment Ecotoxicology5.4.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Sediment Ecotoxicology, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.5. Terrestrial Ecotoxicology5.5.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Terrestrial Ecotoxicology, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.6. Avian Ecotoxicology5.6.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Avian Ecotoxicology, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.7. Pollinator Testing5.7.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Pollinator Testing, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) 6. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by End-Use6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.2.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3. Laboratory6.3.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Laboratory, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4. Academic Institutes6.4.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Academic Institutes, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5. Others6.5.1. Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market, by Others, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) 7. Ecotoxicological Studies Market Assessment by Geography 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis8.1.1. 8.2 Expansion8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 9. Company Profiles9.1. Smithers9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Financial Performance9.1.3. Services Benchmarking9.1.4. Recent Development9.2. Covance, Inc.9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Financial Performance9.2.3. Services Benchmarking9.2.4. Recent Development9.3. SGS SA9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Financial Performance9.3.3. Services Benchmarking9.3.4. Recent Development9.4. Vivotecnia9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Financial Performance9.4.3. Services Benchmarking9.4.4. Recent Development9.5. INTOX Pvt. Ltd.9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Financial Performance9.5.3. Services Benchmarking9.5.4. Recent Development9.6. Charles River Laboratories9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Financial Performance9.6.3. Services Benchmarking9.6.4. Recent Development9.7. Fera Science Limited9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Financial Performance9.7.3. Services Benchmarking9.7.4. Recent Development9.8. Toxicon AB9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Financial Performance9.8.3. Services Benchmarking9.8.4. Recent Development9.9. Eurofins Agroscience Services Group9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Financial Performance9.9.3. Services Benchmarking9.9.4. Recent Development9.10. Noack Laboratorien GmbH9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Financial Performance9.10.3. Services Benchmarking9.10.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fft0s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ecotoxicological-studies-market-2021-to-2028---share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report-301420925.html

SOURCE Research and Markets