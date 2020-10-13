Global E-Signature Market Forecast To 2030: Increasing Adoption Of E-Signature Solutions Based On SaaS Delivery Model

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Signature Market Research Report: By Component, Deployment Type, Type, Use Case, Vertical - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Around the world, the government is offering its support for the uptake of e-signature solutions, for efficiency and security in documentation processes. While Directive 1999/93/EC was implemented by the European Union in 1999, the U.S. passed the Global and National Commerce (E-Sign) Act in 2000, to give such solutions legal validity.

Such measures are expected to propel the global e-signature market, which generated $951.3 million revenue in 2019, at a 24.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period). In all, 75 countries already have legal mandates for this technology, and their number is still rising, thus helping the market advance. Software To Be Largest Category in Market till 2030The software category would continue dominating the e-signature market till 2030, on account of the advancements being carried out in such solutions, including the provision of encryption and public key infrastructure (PKI) services, which make the communication and sharing of digital documents a secure process.During the historical period (2014-2019), cloud was the larger bifurcation in the e-signature market, as vendors are targeting customers with smoother management and better security features in their cloud-based e-signature solutions. Additionally, such solutions utilize a cloud-based signing key to authenticate documents, thereby eliminating the requirement for installing on-premises hardware. Furthermore, with the user's key located on the cloud, the document signing process can be completed over the internet from anywhere.The clickwrap category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the e-signature market, of 29.3%, during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the fact that the legal validity of clickwrap signatures is similar to wet signatures, which is why the former are considered at par with verbal or written agreements. Such solutions require the user to click I accept, I agree, or other similar phrases, to agree to the contract terms and electronically sign it.In 2019, the unmediated category contributed the highest revenue to the e-signature market, because the preference for completing online transactions without third-party involvement is quite high; therefore, customers usually look for channels which help them do so.The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector dominated the e-signature market during the historical period, as a large number of people are opting for online channels to complete payment-, banking service-, legal agreement-, and insurance policy-related documentation processes. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are stepping up efforts to transform into digital economies, which are creating a high demand for such solutions in the BFSI sector.In 2019, North America held the largest share in the e-signature market, due to the rising usage of e-signatures in the BFSI and healthcare sectors in the region and supportive legislations in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, online documentation is being done by the huge number of people immigrating to Canada and the increasing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) here. Asia-Pacific (APAC) would observe the fastest market advance during the forecast period, as the adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), popularity of digital payments, presence of SMEs, and IT expenditure are increasing. Moreover, the BFSI sector and regional economies are growing, and governments are launching measures to reduce the paperwork and digitize the economy. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Component4.1.1.1 Software4.1.1.2 Hardware4.1.1.3 Service4.1.1.3.1 Managed4.1.1.3.2 Professional4.1.2 By Deployment Type4.1.2.1 Cloud4.1.2.2 On-premises4.1.3 By Type4.1.3.1 PKI4.1.3.2 Username and pin4.1.3.3 Signature pad at POS4.1.3.4 Clickwrap4.1.3.5 Voices signature4.1.3.6 Others4.1.4 By Use Case4.1.4.1 Unmediated4.1.4.2 Mediated4.1.4.3 Third party4.1.4.4 Internal4.1.5 By Vertical4.1.5.1 Government4.1.5.2 BFSI4.1.5.3 IT & telecom4.1.5.4 Healthcare4.1.5.5 Legal4.1.5.6 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Growing adoption of signature pads4.3.1.2 Increasing adoption of e-signature solutions based on SaaS delivery model4.3.1.3 Increasing use of e-signatures in healthcare sector4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for security, workflow efficiency, and supply chain enhancement in corporate sector4.3.2.2 Government support encouraging e-signature adoption4.3.2.3 Increasing online documentation processes4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 High cost of e-signature licensing and availability of conventional alternatives4.3.3.2 Lack of cross border standardization in directives and laws for e-signatures4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Untapped markets to pose potential4.3.4.2 Growing e-business across the globe4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Component5.1.1 Service, by Type5.2 By Deployment Type5.3 By Type5.4 By Use Case5.5 By Vertical5.6 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Market Segment Breakdown of Major Countries Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players12.3 Strategic Developments of Market Players12.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions12.3.2 Product Launches12.3.3 Partnerships Chapter 13. Company ProfilesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8s9vf

