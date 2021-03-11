Global E-Pharmacy Markets Report 2021: Increasing Adoption Of Telemedicine & Prevalence Of Self-Care

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "e-Pharmacy: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of drugs, therapeutic categories and geographies. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Over the last decade, the pharmacy industry and the wider health care community have been engaged in the online purchase of medicines. The internet offers a variety of choices for people seeking medicines with or without a prescription, and many commentators have identified associated risks and benefits. While it is recognized that counterfeit medicines and the wider use of consumer medicines information on the internet are closely linked to the e-pharmacy services market, these issues fall outside the scope of this report.

The material considered here reveals different perspectives on consumer motivation and experiences when buying medicines online. Negative perceptions of the supply of online medicines, such as the purchase of restricted medicines without a prescription, and the lack of information offered to supplement the product, are reflected here. While the benefits of 24/7 access and privacy appear to be well-founded, the cost benefits are more disputed.

Despite evidence that some illicit drug procurement is taking place online, research claims that dealers, family/friends and legitimate medical prescriptions remain the main sources of for this procurement. In addition, regulatory strategies - despite the cynicism that the internet could ever be regulated - appear to have had a positive impact on illicit and controlled substances.

Adequate consumer "eHealth literacy" is needed in addition to effective regulation to minimize harm, but even the most recent research shows serious expertise deficits in the general population. Online pharmacy has a place in the future supply of medicines and the industry could explore its potential to provide cognitive services alongside medicines. Brick-and-mortar pharmacies should reflect on the value they add to the transaction to avoid losing the younger "wired" generation of future patients and caregivers.

Over the last two to three decades, the internet has become a first-line source of information for many people on all aspects of life. Likewise, interest in online purchases of products, including medicines, has increased. This report and related data will describe a number of issues related to online pharmacy operations across the board, and will conclude with some ideas on future developments.

E-pharmacies offer a convenient and affordable way to purchase medicines. They can provide quick access to quality healthcare for patients in remote areas, particularly when coupled with teleconsultations. E-pharmacies offer a strong value proposition to doctors in rural areas. The increasing penetration of the internet has increased the adoption of e-pharmacies and can help patients purchase medicines that are not available locally, where smaller pharmacies may have a limited range of medicines in stock. In view of access, physicians are able to prescribe a wide range of medicines that enable them to provide better care.

Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for global e-pharmacy industry, and market share analysis by type of drug and therapeutic category with major regions and countries involved

Information on market growth drivers and opportunities, industry supply chain structure, regulatory landscape and technological advancements shaping the overall e-pharmacy industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the pharmaceutical market for e-pharmacy technologies vs. the overall global economy

Company profiles of the major listed e-pharmacy players, including Amazon Pharmacy, NetMeds, CVS Healthcare Corp., L Rowland & Co. (Retail) Ltd., Shop Apotheke Europe N.V., and Walgreen Boots Alliance

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Background

Regulations

e-Pharmacies

Benefits

Online Pharmacy Services

Analysis of Market Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine

Prevalence of Self-Care

Well-Developed Markets

Developing Markets

Impact of COVID-19 on the e-Pharmacy Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Drug

Introduction

Prescription Drugs

Over the Counter Drugs

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Category

Market Highlights

Analgesics/Antipyretics

Benefits and Risks

Acetaminophen

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Opioids

Antihistamine and Cough and Cold Drugs

Antihistamines

Cough and Cold Remedies

Gastrointestinal Disorder Treatments

Antacids

H2 Blockers

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Dermatological Drugs

Skincare and Dermatological Drugs

Acne Treatments

Psoriasis

Oral Medical Care Products

Oral Debriding Agents and Wound Cleansers

Dental Caries Treatments

Gum Disease Treatments

Cold Sore Treatments

Eye Care Products

Dry Eye Treatments

Ocular Allergy Symptoms

Ocular/Eye Vitamins

Eyelid Hygiene

Contact Lens Solutions

Dry Eye

Smoking Cessation Products

Nicotine Gum

Nicotine Lozenges

Nicotine Patches

Dietary Supplements

Eating Disorders

Treatments for Vitamins and Mineral Deficiency

Vitamins and Mineral Supplements (VMS)

Dermatology Drugs

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Alto

Amazon Pharmacy (Amazon.Com)

Blink Health

CVS Health Corp.

Candrugstore

Capsule

Chefaa

Chemist Warehouse

Controlled Labs

Doctorsolve

Docmorris N.V.

Echo

Goodrx

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Honeybee Health

JD Health

L Rowland & Co. Retail Ltd. (Rowlands Pharmacy)

Lloyds Pharmacy

Mail My Prescriptions

Medexpress

Mediherz

Moncoinsante

Netmeds

Pharmstore

Pharmacy2U

Pharmacy Direct

Pharmacy Online

Pill Pack

Rite Aid Corp.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

Superdrug Stores Plc

Walgreen Boots Alliance

Zur Rose Group

