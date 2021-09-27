Global E-Learning Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-learning market reached a value of US$ 222.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.E-learning refers to a learning system that relies on electronic devices and information and communication technology (ICT) to deliver information. It provides information in the form of text, image, animation, video and audio via the internet, intranet, satellite broadcast, interactive TV or CD-ROM. It saves time, offers personalization and reaches a wider audience. Moreover, it is cost-effective and finds application in the agriculture, healthcare, and education and training industries. It is also utilized in the corporate sector for conducting training programs and collaborative activities, such as project work and assignments, using chats, discussion forums and blogs.Due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of a number of countries have announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure to contain the pandemic. As a result, several educational institutions have shifted to e-learning solutions to complete the curriculum. Similarly, other organizations are also switching to virtual learning solutions to maintain social distancing. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) is providing online training courses to educate and train healthcare professionals about the associated risks while treating COVID-19 patients. Apart from this, the rising sales of smartphones, along with the increasing penetration of wireless communication technologies, represent another growth-inducing factor impelling the global e-learning market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of precision and sustainable farming methods is escalating the demand for e-learning in the agriculture sector as it provides easy access to educational content to the farmers. Moreover, the integration of gamification techniques in e-learning modules is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer), Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GP Strategies Corporation, Instructure Inc. ( Thoma Bravo), Oracle Corporation, Pearson Plc, SAP SE, Skillsoft Corporation and Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company). Key Questions Answered in This Report

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global E-Learning Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Technology6.1 Online E-Learning6.2 Learning Management System6.3 Mobile E-Learning6.4 Rapid E-Learning6.5 Virtual Classroom6.6 Others 7 Market Breakup by Provider7.1 Services7.2 Content 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Academic8.1.2 Major Types 8.1.2.1 K-128.1.2.2 Higher Education8.1.2.3 Vocational Training8.2 Corporate8.2.2 Major Types8.2.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises8.2.2.2 Large Enterprises8.3 Government 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape

