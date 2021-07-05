Global E-Invoicing Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Invoicing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-invoicing market reached a value of US$ 6.6 Billion in 2020. Electronic invoicing, or e-invoicing, refers to the generation of electronic bills through a digital platform during an exchange of goods and services. It is usually conducted through various smart devices, such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets, and includes purchase orders, debit and credit notes and remittance vouchers that specify the terms and conditions of the payment. E-invoicing can also be deployed through the cloud and on-premises solutions that offer various other benefits, such as improved invoice accuracy and data quality, reduced instances of delayed payments and faster invoice-processing time and transparency. Apart from this, it aids in convenient tracking of business transactions and minimizing the costs associated with system design, customization, implementation, training and maintenance.Significant growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of advanced information technology (IT) solutions across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications and retail industries, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, product vendors are also offering flexible e-invoicing solutions to support the frequently changing operational patterns. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of web and software-based invoicing applications that can be integrated with the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and predictive analytics tools, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing adoption of blockchain technology to ensure the security of documents, along with the emerging trend of document digitalization for efficient processing and compliance requirements, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global e-invoicing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Araize Inc., Basware Oyj, Brightpearl, Cegedim (FCB SAS), Comarch SA, Coupa Software Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation, Nipendo Ltd., Paysimple Inc. (EverCommerce), SAP Ariba (SAP SE) and The Sage Group Plc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global e-invoicing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-invoicing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global e-invoicing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global E-Invoicing Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Channel6.1 B2B6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 B2C6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type7.1 Cloud-based7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 On-premises7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Energy and Utilities8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 FMCG8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 E-Commerce8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 BFSI8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Government8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Araize Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2 Basware Oyj14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials 14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Brightpearl14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.4 Cegedim (FCB SAS)14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4.3 Financials 14.3.5 Comarch SA14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.6 Coupa Software Incorporated14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials 14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Nipendo Ltd.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9 Paysimple Inc. (EverCommerce)14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 SAP Ariba (SAP SE)14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 The Sage Group Plc14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11.3 Financials14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

