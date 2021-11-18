Global E-Hailing Market Report 2021: Lucrative Investments And Increasing Collaboration And Partnerships In The Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Hailing Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-hailing market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 24.02% to grow to US$238.191 billion by 2026, from US$52.775 billion in 2019.

The rising proliferation of smartphones and internet connectivity is driving the demand for e-hailing services across the globe. According to DataReportal, 2021, the number of mobile subscriptions associated with smartphones reached 6.4 billion globally. Further, the growing internet penetration nationwide is contributing to the growth of the e-hailing market.

INCREASING INVESTMENT AND PARTNERSHIPS

One of the key factors complementing the demand for the global e-hailing market is the lucrative investment and increasing collaboration and partnerships in the industry. The investment in the e-hailing cluster has been constantly increasing every year which is propelling the market growth. Several market giants are forming partnerships and collaborations in the mobility sector to meet the increasing customer demand which is increasing the competitiveness of the market.Since 2010, the investors have invested over $330 billion in more than 2,000 mobility companies. At the beginning of 2019 alone, over $100 billion was invested. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in October 2020, $39 billion was invested globally in mobility technologies.Furthermore, Ford and Volkswagen, in July 2019, together invested $7 billion in Agro Al, an autonomous vehicle platform. Similarly, in February 2019 Daimler and BMW entered into a partnership of $1.13 billion to introduce car-sharing, ride-hailing, and multi-modal transportation services. Such partnerships and collaborations will strengthen the market growth of the e-hailing market during the forecast period. RISING IMPACT OF E-HAILING CARS

Urban transportation is certain to be affected more by the rapid growth of ride-hailing services. Furthermore, it is likely to have an effect on urban traffic congestion and environmental pollution.In the Asia-Pacific region, e-hailing is projected to grow rapidly. China and India have dense populations and rising urbanization, which account for much of the growth in Asia-Pacific. With urbanization and growing traffic congestion, ride-hailing services are likely to be in demand.

By 2030, South Asia's urban population is expected to grow by almost 250 million, more than the entire demographic of Japan between 2001 and 2011. In a survey done by Cox Automotive in 2019, around 55% of millennials and 34% of Gen X agree that transportation is important, but owning a vehicle is not.

Therefore, millennials are less likely to own cars, so on-demand transportation services like e- hailing, due to their lower rates of ownership are driving the market growth. INDIA IS EXPECTED TO REGISTER SIGNIFICANT GROWTH

The state of public transportation in India has remained in a dilapidated state over the years with low connectivity. The launch of e-hailing services in the market has transformed the way people travel. The increasing usage of smartphones and cheap internet services has assisted the spread of the market.

The booking apps provide a hassle-free service easing the journey for travelers. Uber started in India in 2013 currently operating in all major cities. Currently, Uber not only provides riding services but also package delivery. Uber Moto is highly popular in the country as traffic congestion remains a major issue. Other two-wheeler services like Rapido are also extensively used. Homegrown brand Ola also provides similar services with the largest share in the market during the period.

In 2021, Ola launched its electric scooter bringing transformation in their product and service portfolios. Self-driven e-hailing services like Zoomcar are a common choice for long-distance journeys. Other market players in the country include Meru Cabs, Carzonrent, Jugnoo taxi, Mega cabs accrue a considerable market share even in the presence of giant market players. As electronic vehicles are launched in India, the e-hailing market will further expand with a low-cost structure due to the high price rise of petrol and diesel. IMPACT OF COVID-19 On The E-Hailing Market

However, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the E-hailing market had been estimated to lose a fair share of revenue, due to the increase in restrictions by the government, worldwide. Moreover, the travel ban imposed, and closure of public and private places also had a negative impact on the market growth, in the year 2020.

Major companies such as Uber, Lyft, and others, had reported a significant decline in their revenue in 2020. These companies had reported a major decline in their gross bookings in 2020, as compared to its previous year.

Many countries have also allowed the movement of e hailing vehicles, as these countries have begun to ease COVID-19 restrictions. For instance, in June 2021, in Malaysia, e-hailing vehicles and taxis in Malaysian Peninsula had been allowed to operate across states and districts.

Report Scope

Company Profiles

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Ola Cabs

MyCar

Grab Holdings Inc.

Gojek

Bolt

Segmentation:

By Type

Cars

Three-Wheelers

Two-Wheelers

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

