Global E-commerce Logistics, 2020: Covid-19 Impact Update - Amazon's Logistics Infrastructure Faces Greatest Test

Global e-commerce Logistics 2020: A Covid-19 Update analyses the full impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the e-commerce market as well as assessing trends and opportunities outside of the fallout from Covid-19.Global e-commerce Logistics 2020: A Covid-19 Update contains up to date thoughts on the global e-commerce logistics market in light of the Covid-19 impact. It also provides original analysis of the technological pressures, ever evolving purchasing habits and continued cross-border e-commerce growth.

Covid-19 has exacerbated the threat of online business to brick & mortar stores. A recent survey of logistics industry professionals reveals a grim future for bricks-and-mortar retail - a staggering 94% see little prospect for improved demand for high street store distribution after the coronavirus crisis has passed.

How will the Covid-19 crisis impact e-commerce? What are the critical challenges and opportunities for LSPs and retailers?

How will the Covid-19 crisis affect consumer buying behaviour in the short, and long term?

What are the other trends and challenges facing the e-commerce market in 2020 and beyond?

The report also provides world leading market sizing analysis and growth forecasts. The report assesses cost breakdowns by channel and region, the structure of the e-fulfilment market and company strategies led by interviews with leading logistics players.

This report contains

The trends and developments impacting e-commerce logistics in 2020, including the impact of Covid-19.

Comprehensive data and analysis on e-commerce logistics market size and growth from 46 countries as well as forecasts to 2024 by country

Cost structures of major e-retailers by retail channel, vertical sector and geography

Market splits for e-fulfilment / last mile

Interviews and primary research with leading e-fulfilment, last mile providers and retailers

Strategic profiles of leading online retailers & LSPs

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 The impact of COVID-19 - New chapter1.1 E-Logistics Best Placed to Prosper in Post-Covid-19 World, Says New Survey1.2 Amazon's Logistics Infrastructure Faces Greatest Test1.3 On-Demand Retail Logistics Trends1.4 E-Logistics Winners and Losers of the Coronavirus Crisis1.5 COVID-19 Logistics Market Situation Report: Express 2.0 The relationship between retail and e-commerce logistics2.1 How the advent of the World Wide Web has changed the retail and logistics landscape2.1.1 e-commerce logistics definitions2.2 The evolution to omnichannel2.2.1 Early stage of e-retail - low volumes2.2.2 Volume Growth2.2.3 Dedicated facilities2.2.4 Networked Fulfilment2.2.5 Store network supporting the online sales 3.0 Changing customer expectations3.1 Alternative delivery networks3.1.1 Case Studies for alternative delivery networks3.1.2 Cost implications of alternative delivery networks3.2 Evolution of fulfilment operating models3.2.1 Evolution of alternative delivery methods 4.0 Overview of regional e-commerce markets4.1 Europe4.2 North America4.3 . Latin America4.4 Asia Pacific4.4.1 India4.5 Middle East & Africa4.5.1 Sub-Saharan Africa 5.0 Personalisation5.1 Introduction5.1.1 The Role of Logistics Service Providers (LSPs)5.2 How are retailers and LSPs are offering personalised services to their customers?5.2.1 Product customisation5.2.2 Flexible and hyper-personalised deliveries5.2.3 Use of data to understand customers5.2.4 Customisation and brand co-creation5.2.5 Personalised suggestions through the use of AR5.3 The importance of omnichannel strategy and collaboration between players to achieve personalisation5.4 Personalisation: what is next?5.4.1 Alibaba and shopping with a phone app at Hema5.4.2 Covergirl's Time Square store featuring AI5.4.3 Amazon Go5.4.4 Nike going Live'5.5 Conclusion: personalisation challenges and opportunities5.5.1 Differences between regional supply chains5.5.2 Returns5.5.3 Shorter cycle times5.5.4 Communication with partners5.5.5 Measuring ROI5.5.6 Data 6.0 m-commerce in emerging markets6.1 Introduction to m-commerce6.1.1 The rise of m-commerce6.2 How does m-commerce impact the supply chain?6.2.1 Technology to better manage inventory levels6.2.2 Leveraging Data6.2.3 How are Companies Leveraging Data?6.3 The importance of m-commerce in emerging markets6.4 Opportunities for logistics providers6.4.1 Case Study: DHL capitalises on m-commerce in Africa6.5 Opportunities and Challenges for Logistics Service Providers6.5.1 Potential in the Indian market6.5.2 Challenges in the Indonesian market6.5.3 Opportunities in the Latin American region6.6 The future of m-commerce6.6.1. Food Delivery gaining ground6.7 Conclusion 7.0 Cross-border e-commerce7.1 Fundamentals7.1.1 Not created equal7.1.3 What are the options?7.1.3 Cross-border Decision Points7.1.4 Cross-border B2C Volumes7.1.5 Cross-border e-commerce Dynamics7.1.6 High Value7.2 Global Cross-Border: Regional Highlights7.2.1 China7.2.2 Europe7.2.3 North America7.2.4 Asia Pacific7.2.5 Middle East & North Africa7.2.6 South America7.3 Payment Systems 8.0 Market Sizing8.1 Global8.2 Asia Pacific8.3 Europe8.4 Middle East & North Africa8.5 North America8.6 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia8.7 South America8.8 Sub-Saharan Africa 9.0 e-commerce Logistics Costs: trends and dynamics in logistics spending amongst online retailers9.1 Geography9.1.1 United States9.1.2 Europe and the UK9.1.3 China9.2 Comparative Logistics Costs - UK, China and Global9.3 Comparative Logistics Cost Growth - Selected Retailers9.4 Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures 10.0 Technology in The Supply Chain - From Old to New10.1 Technology in e-commerce Logistics10.1.1 e-commerce Platforms10.1.2 Shipping Technology10.1.3 Fulfilment technology10.2 e-commerce logistics technology - competitive

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon Go

Covergirl

DHL

Nike

