Global E-Cigarettes And Vapor Products Markets Report 2021-2025 - Key Players Are Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco, Phillip Morris International And Altria Group

DIBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-cigarettes and vapor products market by value, by product, by composition, by battery mode, by region, etc.

The report presents a regional analysis of the e-cigarettes and vapor products market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the e-cigarettes and vapor products market.

The e-cigarettes and vapor products market can be segmented on the basis of product, named as; open tank, rechargeable, closed tank and disposable. Further, the e-cigarettes and vapor products market can be segmented on the basis of composition, named as nicotine and non-nicotine and on the basis of battery mode, such as manual and automatic.

The global e-cigarettes and vapor products market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The e-cigarettes and vapor products market is expected to increase due to increase in Gen Z income, increasing influence of social media, growing penetration of e-commerce, shifting consumer perception towards combustible cigarettes, swelling demand for ashless and smokeless vaping alternatives and growing urbanization. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as stringent government regulations, degree of competition and increased concern over side effects of e-cigarettes and vapor products.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall e-cigarettes and vapor products market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global e-cigarettes and vapor products market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the e-cigarettes and vapor products market - Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco, Phillip Morris International and Altria Group - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Tobacco Smoking Products: Overview2.2 Vapor Products and E-cigarettes: Overview2.3 E-Cigarettes Value Chain: Overview2.4 E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Segmentation 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market by Value3.1.2 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market by Product (Open tank, Rechargeable, Closed Tank and Disposable)3.1.3 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market by Composition (Nicotine and Non-Nicotine)3.1.4 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market by Battery Mode (Automatic and Manual)3.1.5 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)3.2 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market: Product Analysis3.3 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market: Composition Analysis3.4 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market: Battery Mode Analysis 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market: An Analysis4.2 Europe E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market: An Analysis4.3 Asia Pacific E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market: An Analysis4.4 Rest of the World E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market: An Analysis 5. Impact of COVID-195.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Tobacco Production5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Trade 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Increase in Gen Z income6.1.2 Increasing Influence of Social Media6.1.3 Growing Penetration of E-Commerce6.1.4 Shifting Consumer Perception Towards Combustible Smoking6.1.5 Swelling Demand for Ashless and Smokeless Vaping Alternatives6.1.6 Growing Urbanization6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations6.2.2 Degree of Competition6.2.3 Increased Concern Over Side Effects of E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Low Cost and Increased Flavor Options6.3.2 Increased Investment in R&D 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products Market Players by Market Share 8. Company Profiles8.1 Business Overview8.2 Financial Overview8.3 Business Strategy

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco (BAT)

Imperial Brands

Philip Morris International (PMI)

