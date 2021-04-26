Global E-Cigarette Market Report 2021-2026: Modular E-Cigarette / Rechargeable E-Cigarette / Next-Generation E-Cigarette / Disposable E-Cigarette

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-cigarette market reached a value of US$ 17 Billion in 2020.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that are considered less toxic than traditional cigarettes. Also known as e-cigs, e-vaping devices, vape pens and electronic cigarettes, these cigarettes consist of three main components, namely, a heating coil, battery and an e-liquid cartridge.

These components help in delivering dosages of vaporized nicotine or flavored solutions to the users. E-cigarettes are gaining popularity, especially among young adults and adolescents, due to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of traditional tobacco-based cigarettes.

However, researchers are still assessing the impact of e-cigarettes on the human body, which is not yet known. Market Drivers:The willingness of consumers to quit smoking tobacco products and their perception of e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes have led to the increased demand for these devices across the globe. In line with this, the manufacturers are introducing new-generation e-cigarettes which offer different strengths of nicotine and allow the users to refill the cartridge. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are acquiring or entering into partnerships with small and domestic vendors.

For instance, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) acquired the UK-based e-cigarette brand E-Lites to develop new products and to commercialize its vaporizers worldwide. These players are also introducing an extensive range of flavors, such as tobacco, fruits and botanicals, in response to the evolving consumer preferences.

Further, they are developing the designs of and technology used in e-cigarettes to improve their functioning. According to the publisher, the global e-cigarette market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Report Market:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product:

Modular E-Cigarette

Rechargeable E-Cigarette

Next-Generation E-Cigarette

Disposable E-Cigarette

Next-generation e-cigarettes currently represent the most popular product type in the market as they provide significant technology upgrades and extended battery life. Market Breakup by Flavor:

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

Amongst these, tobacco is the most preferred flavor among consumers since it offers a similar taste as that of conventional cigarettes. Market Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Automatic E-Cigarette

Manual E-Cigarette

At present, automatic e-cigarettes dominate the market since these cigarettes have emerged as a user-friendly option for smokers and gives them the feel of an actual cigarette. Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialist E-Cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Presently, e-cigarettes are majorly distributed through specialty e-cigarette shops as the majority of customers are individuals who have quit smoking. The staff of these shops plays a central role in providing customers with product information and many provide smoking cessation advice. Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the market, accounting for majority of the total global market. Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of several manufacturers who compete in terms of price and quality. Some of the key players are:

Philip Morris International Inc.

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

Imperial Tobacco Group

International Vapor Group

Nicotek LLC

NJOY Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

VMR Products LLC

MCIG Inc.

ITC Limited

J WELL France

