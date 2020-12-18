Global E-Bike Market (2020 To 2027) - Trend Towards Connected E-Bikes Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, II, III), Battery (Li-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid, Other), Motor (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed (&lessThan;25, 25-45 kmph) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-bike market is projected to grow to USD 70 billion by 2027 from USD 41.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Government support and initiatives to increase the sale of e-Bike would drive the global e-Bike market. Class-III e-Bike is estimated to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally Class-III e-bikes have a potential solution for car replacement to avoid traffic and reduce emissions. Therefore, the market for Class-III e-bikes is expected to grow during the forecast period. Class-III e-bikes currently don't have in the Asia Pacific region. Whereas, in Europe, Switzerland is the largest market for Class-III e-bikes, followed by Belgium and Italy. The North American region presently has a limited penetration of Class-III e-bikes, with only six states authorizing their operation. Also, Class-III e-bikes in both Europe and North America have a minimum age restriction of 16 years. Folding and fat-tire e-Bike is estimated to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally Folding e-Bike is becoming a popular choice among almost urban commuters. Major conventional bicycle manufacturers are also launching their e-bike with the latest technology and innovative design in the Indian market. For instance, in the 2020 Auto Expo, Hero Cycle its e-bikes lineup, which includes a folding bike (Easy Step, a straphanger), and an electric fat bike (Essentia). Presently, the market for folding and fat-tire e-Bikes is limited in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. However, we expect the market for folding and fat-tire e-Bike to be the fastest-growing e-Bike market globally over the forecast period. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market globally Currently, the North American region has a minimal presence of e-bike manufacturers, resulting in a limited market for e-bikes. However, public awareness about e-bikes and the involvement/ interest of traditional bicycle brands towards e-Bike has created a buzz about e-bikes in the market. Pedego Electric Bikes and Trek Bicycle Corporation are the major manufacturers of e-bikes in North America. Therefore, over the forecast period, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in E-Bike Market4.2 E-Bike Market, by Mode4.3 E-Bike Market, by Motor4.4 E-Bike Market, by Class4.5 E-Bike Market, by Usage4.6 E-Bike Market, by Battery4.7 E-Bike Market, by Speed4.8 E-Bike Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.3 Driver5.3.1 Positive Impact of COVID-19 on e-Bike Sales Globally5.3.2 Government Support & Initiatives to Increase the Sale of e-Bikes5.3.3 Growing Popularity of e-MTB5.4 Restraints5.4.1 International Trade Policies and Regulations5.4.2 Government Regulations and Lack of Infrastructure5.5 Opportunities5.5.1 Trend Towards Connected e-Bikes5.6 Challenges5.6.1 Technology Challenges5.6.2 High Cost of e-Bike5.7 E-Bike Market Scenario5.7.1 Most Likely Scenario5.7.2 Low Impact Scenario5.7.3 High Impact Scenario5.8 Supply Chain5.9 Technology Overview5.9.1 Motor Drive Technology5.9.2 Battery Technology5.9.3 Usage Analysis5.1 Average Selling Price Analysis5.11 Trade Analysis5.12 Patent Analysis5.13 Regulatory Landscape 6 E-Bike Market, by Class6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Research Methodology6.1.2 Primary Insights6.1.3 Assumption6.2 Class-I6.3 Class-II6.4 Class-III 7 E-Bike Market, by Speed7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Research Methodology7.1.2 Primary Insights7.1.3 Assumption7.2 Up to 25 Kmph7.3 25-45 Kmph 8 E-Bike Market, by Battery8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Research Methodology8.1.2 Primary Insights8.1.3 Assumptions8.2 Lithium-Ion8.3 Lithium-Ion Polymer8.4 Lead Acid8.5 Other Battery Types 9 E-Bike Market, by Motor9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Research Methodology9.1.2 Primary Insights9.1.3 Assumption9.2 Hub Motor9.3 Mid Motor 10 E-Bike Market, by Usage10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Research Methodology10.1.2 Primary Insights10.1.3 Assumption10.2 Mountain/Trekking10.3 1City/Urban10.4 Cargo10.5 Others 11 E-Bike Market, by Mode11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Research Methodology11.1.2 Primary Insights11.1.3 Assumption11.2 Pedal Assist11.3 Throttle 12 E-Bike Market, by Component12.1 Introduction12.1.1 Research Methodology12.1.2 Assumption12.2 Battery12.3 Electric Motor12.4 Frame with Fork12.5 Wheel12.6 Crank Gear12.7 Brake System 13 E-Bike Market, by Region13.1 Introduction13.2 Asia-Pacific13.3 Europe13.4 North America 14 Recommendations 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Overview15.2 E-Bike Market: Market Share Analysis, 201915.3 Market Evolution Framework15.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant15.4.1 Star15.4.2 Emerging Leaders15.4.3 Pervasive15.4.4 Participant15.4.5 Strength of Product Portfolio15.4.6 Business Strategy Excellence15.4.7 Strength of Product Portfolio15.4.8 Business Strategy Excellence15.5 Competitive Scenario15.5.1 Expansions, 2018-202015.5.2 New Product Developments/Launches, 2018-202015.6 Right to Win 16 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles16.1 E-Bike Manufacturer16.1.1 Accell Group N.V.16.1.2 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.16.1.3 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.16.1.4 Yamaha Motor Company16.1.5 Pedego Electric Bikes16.1.6 Pon.Bike16.1.7 Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.16.1.8 Merida Industry Co. Ltd16.1.9 Trek Bicycle Corporation 16.1.10 Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.16.2 Additional Companies16.2.1 Asia-Pacific16.2.1.1 Hero Lectro E-Cycles16.2.2 North America16.2.2.1 Electric Bike Company16.2.2.2 Rad Power Bikes LLC16.2.3 Europe16.2.3.1 Vanmoof16.2.3.1.1 Business Overview16.2.3.2 BH Bikes16.2.3.3 Brompton Bicycle Ltd.16.2.3.4 Riese & Muller GmbH16.3 E-Bike Component Suppliers16.3.1 Bosch16.3.2 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.16.3.3 Panasonic Corporation16.3.4 Bafang16.3.5 Brose Fahrzeugteile16.3.6 Shimano16.3.7 Johnson Matthey Battery Systems16.3.8 Promovec A/S16.3.9 Product Offerings 16.3.10 BMZ GmbH 16.3.11 Wuxi Truckrun Motor Co. 17 Appendix

