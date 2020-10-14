Global Duodenoscopes Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Duodenoscopes estimated at US$150.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$194.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$141.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818963/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR The Duodenoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 365-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Fujifilm Corporation

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc.

Olympus America, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818963/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Rising Incidence of Various GI Disorders to Drive the Demand for Duodenoscopes Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Offers Opportunities for Duodenoscopes Increasing Number of ERCP Procedures to Spur Opportunities for Duodenoscopes Reducing Infections Related to Duodenoscopes: A Key Focus Area Terminal Sterilization of Duadenoscope - Providing Improved Safety Global Competitor Market Shares Duodenoscopes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Technological Advancements Pave the Way for Steady Growth 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 2: World Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Flexible by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 5: World Historic Review for Flexible by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Rigid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 8: World Historic Review for Rigid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rigid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 11: World Historic Review for Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 14: World Historic Review for Diagnostic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Duodenoscopes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 26: USA Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 29: USA Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 32: USA Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CANADA Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 JAPAN Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CHINA Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 53: China Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 56: China Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 59: China Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Duodenoscopes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 FRANCE Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 74: France Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 77: France Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 80: France Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 GERMANY Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ITALY Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 101: UK Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 104: UK Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 107: UK Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 SPAIN Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 RUSSIA Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 147: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 149: Australia Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 150: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 151: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 152: Australia Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 153: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 154: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 155: Australia Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 156: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 INDIA Table 157: India Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 158: India Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Flexible and Rigid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 159: India 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flexible and Rigid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 160: India Current & Future Analysis for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 161: India Historic Review for Duodenoscopes by Application - Treatment and Diagnostic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 162: India 15-Year Perspective for Duodenoscopes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment and Diagnostic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of ContentsRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818963/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-duodenoscopes-industry-301151983.html

SOURCE Reportlinker