Global Duodenoscope Market (2020 To 2025) - Analysis By Type, Treatment, Region & Country

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Duodenoscope Market - Analysis By Type, By Treatment, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Duodenoscope Market was valued at USD 151.23 million in the year 2019. Rising prevalence of life threatening diseases such as pancreatitis, gall bladder and biliary diseases, pancreatic cancer coupled with technological advancements in duodenoscope design or structure and rising demand for healthcare infrastructure and facilities are the major factors impelling the market growth. Further, growing acceptance of innovative endoscopic surgery systems by physicians and increasing health expenditure will facilitate duodenoscope demand during the forecast period of 2020-2025.Factors such as rising geriatric population, practice of unhealthy lifestyle such as alcoholism, smoking tobacco are crucial factors for life threatening diseases such as pancreatic cancer, pancreatitis and gall bladder and biliary diseases. The growth of the market is hampered in 2020 due to the occurrence of coronavirus pandemic in which all worldwide business activities are put at hold for the first few months of the year. Also, the patient volume has declined and all the surgeries postponed due to the severity of the coronavirus. However, the impact of Covid-19 will not majorly impact the endoscopic diagnosis and treatment.Under the Type Segment, Flexible Video Duodenoscope dominates the overall Duodenoscope market as continuous and increasing demand for high definition images provide detailed endoscopic visualization during ERCP procedures. As a result, key players in the industry are making investments in R&D to introduce more enhanced structures of duodenoscope that can overcome the challenges associated with current duodenoscopes. Therefore, enhanced video duodenoscopes are accelerating the market growth due to which it may witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.On the basis of Treatment Type, the Diagnostics segment held the largest market share and value during the historical period as it is highly used by the physicians in order to detect the serious and life-threatening illness at an earlier stage. The continual research and development in the designing and structure of duodenoscopes by the market leaders are expected to propel market demand of Duodenoscope in diagnostics. Scope of the Report

The Global Duodenoscope Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country (US, Canada , Russia , UK, Italy , Germany , China , India , South Korea , Japan ).

The companies analysed in the report include Karl Storz , Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ambu, Sonoscape, Custom Ultrasonics Inc., Boston Scientific, Vimex Endoscopy, Pentax Medical and EndoMed.

1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Global Duodenoscope Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Duodenoscope Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025 5. Global Duodenoscope Market Segmentation By Type (By Value)5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Duodenoscope Market - By Type (2019 & 2025)5.2 Flexible Video Duodenoscope - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.3 Flexible Non Video Duodenoscope - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 6. Global Duodenoscope Market Segmentation By Treatment (By Value)6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Duodenoscope - By Treatment (2019 & 2025)6.2 Diagnostics - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.3 Therapeutics - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 7. Global Duodenoscope Market: Regional Analysis7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Duodenoscope Market: By Region (2019 & 2025) 8. North America Duodenoscope Market: Segmentation By Type, By Treatment (2020-2025)8.1 North America Duodenoscope Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)8.2 North America Prominent Companies in Duodenoscope Market8.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Flexible Video Duodenoscope and Flexible Non Video Duodenoscope)8.4 Market Segmentation By Treatment (Diagnostics and Therapeutics)8.6 North America Duodenoscope Market: Country Analysis8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Duodenoscope Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2024)8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Duodenoscope Market: By Country (2019 & 2025)8.9 United States Duodenoscope Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)8.10 United States Duodenoscope Market Segmentation By Type, By Treatment(2020-2025)8.11 Canada Duodenoscope Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)8.12 Canada Duodenoscope Market Segmentation By Type, By Treatment(2020-2025) 9. Europe Duodenoscope Market: Segmentation By Type, By Treatment (2020-2025) 10. Asia Pacific Duodenoscope Market: Segmentation By Type, By Treatment (2020-2025) 11. Global Duodenoscope Market Dynamics11.1 Global Duodenoscope Market Drivers11.2 Global Duodenoscope Market Restraints11.3 Global Duodenoscope Market Trends 12. Market Attractiveness12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Duodenoscope Market - By Type (Year 2025)12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Duodenoscope Market - By Treatment (Year 2025)12.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Duodenoscope Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024) 13. Competitive Landscape 14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)14.1 Olympus Corporation14.2 Karl Storz14.3 Pentax Medical14.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation14.5 Ambu14.6 EndoMed14.7 Sonoscape14.8 Custom Ultrasonics Inc.14.9 Boston Scientific14.10 Vimex Endoscopy

