Global Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Markets Report 2020-2025 Featuring Gerresheimer, Vetter Pharma, Nipro, Credence Medsystems, MAEDA Industry, Arte

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market by Material (Glass, Plastic), Indication (Hemophilia, Schizophrenia, Endometriosis, Erectile Dysfunction, Diabetes), Product (Liquid/Powder, Liquid/Liquid) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dual chamber syringes market size is projected to grow from USD 131 million in 2020 to USD 182 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025.

The increasing number of lyophilized drugs is projected to drive the dual chamber syringes market. The global dual chamber syringes industry has witnessed growth primarily. The global dual chamber prefilled syringes market is witnessing growth because of the growing demand for drug delivery systems, with the growing pharmaceutical industry in the emerging economies. The increasing number of lyophilized drugs is also a key driver for demand for dual chamber prefilled syringes, as this type of drug delivery system increases the shelf-life of the drugs. Glass material segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Glass is projected to be the fastest growing segment. The property of glass to be non-reactive to drugs makes it the preferred choice of material for manufacturing the chambers of dual chamber prefilled syringes. Also, the price of glass syringes is relatively low compared to plastics. These factors will drive the glass in the dual chamber prefilled syringes market. Automatic type segment is projected to lead the dual chamber syringes market from 2020 to 2025. The automatic type segment is expected to lead the dual chamber syringes market. These machines are mostly used by large pharmaceutical drug manufacturers for high production volume. These types of machines are the Food and Drug Association (FDA) approved because most of the operations in automatic machines do not have human involvement, which decreases the chances of drug contamination 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive SummaryHemophilia Accounted for the Largest Share in 2019Glass Segment Accounted for the Larger Share in 2019 North America to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast PeriodDrug Delivery Device Ecosystem 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market4.2 North America Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market4.3 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Biopharmaceutical Industry5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Drug Delivery Devices for Lyophilic Drugs5.2.1.3 Lesser Risk of Contamination5.2.1.4 Growing Health Awareness and Adoption of New Regulatory Standards5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Risk of Cross-Contamination5.2.2.2 Increasing Overall Packaging Costs Owing to Dynamic Regulatory Policies5.2.2.3 Lack of Access and Awareness in Emerging Markets5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Making the Separable Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringe Cost-Effective5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Safeguarding Against Counterfeit Products5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4 Value Chain of the Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes5.5 Yc, Ycc Drivers5.5.1 Consumer Preference and Impact of Industry 4.05.5.2 Emerging Trends and Technologies Impacting Materials in the Pharmaceutical Industry5.6 Ecosystem Mapping5.7 COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines & Drugs5.7.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.7.2 COVID-19: Economic Assessment5.8 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment5.9 COVID-19: Development of Vaccines5.9.1 Current Pipeline of Vaccines5.9.1.1 Viewpoint on the COVID-19 Pipeline5.1 Post-COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Scenario5.10.1 Challenges in Vaccine Approval/Production/Supply5.10.1.1 Are Companies Taking Enough Advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Fast Track Vaccine/Drug Approval? (Medium Criticality)5.10.1.2 Can Production for Pandemics Be a Challenge? (High Criticality)5.10.1.3 The World Needs a Vaccine But Who Needs It the Most? (Medium Criticality)5.10.1.3.1 New Strategies5.10.1.4 New Opportunities5.10.1.4.1 Investments in Real-World Evidence by Pharmaceutical Companies5.10.1.5 Trends5.10.1.5.1 Changes in IPR to Promote the Supply of Essential Drugs and Medical Supplies 6 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Liquid/Powder6.3 Liquid/Liquid 7 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 &lessThan;1 Ml7.3 1-2.5 Ml7.4 2.5-5 Ml7.5 >5 Ml 8 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Material8.1 Introduction8.2 Glass8.3 Plastic 9 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Indication9.1 Introduction9.2 Hemophilia9.3 Schizophrenia9.4 Diabetes9.5 Erectile Dysfunction9.6 Endometriosis9.7 Others 10 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Region 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix11.3.1 Pervasive11.3.2 Emerging Leaders11.3.3 Star11.3.4 Emerging Players 12 Company Profiles12.1 Gerresheimer AG12.2 Vetter Pharma12.3 Nipro Corporation12.4 Credence Medsystems12.5 MAEDA Industry12.6 Arte Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4avsno

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dual-chamber-prefilled-syringes-markets-report-2020-2025-featuring-gerresheimer-vetter-pharma-nipro-credence-medsystems-maeda-industry-arte-301149379.html

SOURCE Research and Markets