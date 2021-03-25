Global DTP Vaccines Market Report 2020-2030 Featuring Merck & Co, Sanofi, GSK, Lanzhou Institute Of Biological Products, Novartis, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Seqirus, AJ Vaccines, And Bionet-Asia

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DTP vaccines market is expected to decline from $4.19 billion in 2019 to $3.94 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.02%.

Major players in the DTP vaccines market are Merck & Co, Sanofi, GSK, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Seqirus, AJ Vaccines, and Bionet-Asia.The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $4.80 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.8%. North America was the largest region in the DTP vaccine market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.In May 2020, Merck acquired Thermis, a company focused on vaccines and immuno-modulation therapies for infectious diseases, for an undisclosed amount. Thermis is involved in the discovery, development and production of vaccines with a sophisticated and versatile technology platform. Merck is expected to leverage the vaccine technology enhanced by Thermis and the company will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Merck after completion of this deal. The DTP vaccines market covered in this report is segmented by product type into DTaP; TD; Tdap. It is also segmented by disease into diphtheria; pertussis; tetanus and by end-user into hospitals; clinics; vaccination centers.The inadequate access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to limit the growth of the DTP vaccines global market. In 2018, according to the World Health Organization's global estimates, around 19.4 million infants did not had access to DTP vaccines and around 60% of these children live in under-developed and developing countries.

Countries such as the Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Samoa, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, and Ukraine have less than 50% coverage of DTP vaccination. Lack of access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to hamper the market growth.Companies in the DTP vaccines market are increasingly investing in manufacturing DTP combination vaccines, which reduces multiple vaccination shots for immunization against infectious disease. DTP combination vaccines such as tetravalent (DTP-HepB), pentavalent (DTP-HepB-Hib) and hexavalent vaccine (DTP-Hib-HepB-IPV) are available to provide the same protection as individual vaccine shots given separately.Governments across the world are encouraging the R&D of DTP vaccines to disallow the spread of the diseases. Countries such as India have the Universal Immunisation Programme that aims to provide recommended vaccines against tuberculosis, polio and other diseases including diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough for all Indian children. The country regularly conducts vaccination drives, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. These initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. DTP Vaccines Market Characteristics 3. DTP Vaccines Market Size and Growth3.1. Global DTP Vaccines Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion 3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.1.2. Restraints On The Market 3.2. Global DTP Vaccines Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.2.2. Restraints On the Market 4. DTP Vaccines Market Segmentation4.1. Global DTP Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

DTaP

TD

Tdap

4.2. Global DTP Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Disease, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus

4.3. Global DTP Vaccines Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centers

5. DTP Vaccines Market Regional and Country Analysis5.1. Global DTP Vaccines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2. Global DTP Vaccines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Merck & Co

Sanofi

GSK

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Seqirus

AJ Vaccines

Bionet-Asia

Massbiologics

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

wyeth

Chiron Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd

Protein Sciences Corporation

Astellas Pharma US, Inc

AstraZeneca

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

