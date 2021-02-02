Global Dry Eye Disease (DED) Market Insights & Forecast 2020-2024: A US$4.28 Billion Market By 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dry Eye Disease (DED) Market (by Type, Product, Treatment, Distribution Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dry Eye Disease (DED) Market (by Type, Product, Treatment, Distribution Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry eye disease market is predicted to reach US$4.28 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 5.23%, over the period 2020-2024. The factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing burden of diabetes, rising healthcare expenditure, surging prevalence of arthritis and upswing in air pollution are expected to drive the market. A few notable trends include the emerging number of contact lens users, surge in laser eye surgeries, rising screen time and technological advancements and promising pipeline products. However, the market would be challenged by dearth of skilled professionals, increasing popularity of self-medication by patients and stringent regulations.

The global dry eye disease market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, treatment and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the global dry eye disease market can be bifurcated into aqueous & evaporative dry eye disease, evaporative dry eye disease and aqueous dry eye disease. According to products, the global market can be categorized into Restasis, Xiidra, Systane, Refresh and other products. Whereas, depending on the treatment, the global market can be split into anti-inflammatory drugs, artificial tears, punctual plug and other treatments. The global dry eye disease is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies and others.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to the rising burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis in the region, increasing healthcare expenditure, presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, growing adoption of prescription dry eye disease drugs in the U.S. and increasing number of approvals for new drugs and devices from the FDA.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dry eye disease market segmented on the basis of type, product, treatment, distribution channel & region.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

, , and Rest of the World) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.), AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Marinomed Biotech AG) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Classification of Dry Eye Disease1.3 Types of Dry Eye Disease1.4 Triggers of Dry Eye Disease1.5 Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease1.6 Diagnosis of Dry Eyes Disease1.7 Treatment and Medication Options for Dry Eye Disease

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Decline in Industrial Production2.2 Loss of Patient Volume2.3 Impact on Healthcare Sector

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Value3.2 Global Dry Eye Disease Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Type3.4 Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Product3.5 Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Treatment3.6 Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Distribution Channel3.7 Global Dry Eye Disease Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America4.2 Europe4.3 Asia Pacific4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population5.1.2 Growing Burden of Diabetes5.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure5.1.4 Surging Prevalence of Arthritis5.1.5 Expanding Urbanization 5.1.6 Upswing in Air Pollution 5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Emerging Number of Contact Lens Users5.2.2 Surge in Laser Eye Surgeries 5.2.3 Rising Screen Time5.2.4 Technological Advancements and Promising Pipeline Products5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Ophthalmologists5.3.2 Increasing Popularity of Self-Medication by Patients 5.3.3 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Marinomed Biotech AG

Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj7v9y

