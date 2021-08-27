Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market is expected to grow by USD 543.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market is expected to grow by USD 543.81 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for cath labs, shift toward MI techniques, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, the lack of skilled interventional cardiologists will hamper the market growth.

Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in the report. Download a Free Sample Now

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market: Product Landscape

The market witnessed strong growth in the peripheral DEBs segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for drug eluting balloons in North America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Health Care Include:Global Intragastric Balloons Market - Global intragastric balloons market is segmented by product (insertable balloons and swallowable balloons) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Interventional Cardiology Market - Global interventional cardiology market is segmented by Product (Coronary stents, PTCA balloon catheters, Interventional guidewires, Interventional imaging systems, and Others) and Geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardionovum GmbH

Cook Medical LLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Opto Circuits ( India ) Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Peripheral DEBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Coronary DEBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardionovum GmbH

Cook Medical LLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Opto Circuits ( India ) Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/drug-eluting-balloons-debs-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-drug-eluting-balloons-debsmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drug-eluting-balloons-debs-market-2021-2025--covid-19-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities-and-threats--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301362978.html

SOURCE Technavio